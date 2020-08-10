Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 08:20 AM

Lions OC wants Kenny Golladay to dominate like Hopkins, Thomas

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kenny Golladay is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns. After the young wideout generated back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the Lions want to see Golladay hit another level.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, entering his second year in Detroit, noted that the Lions need Golladay to be a DeAndre Hopkins- or Michael Thomas-type playmaker for the offense.

"He had a really nice year last year for us and we hope he continues to have many more like that," Bevell said Saturday in a Zoom call with reporters, via the team's official website. "There's specific things that we're talking to him that he can take his game to the next level. Really, you want him to be thought of with the Hopkins and Thomas and those type of players, where he is really dictating to the defense how they have to cover him.

"Sometimes that's where that guy gets double covered, he's worried about all the time, and you help your teammates. But when you're in that go-to opportunity, and that's the guy, and it's like everyone knows Kenny Golladay's getting the ball and everyone knows he's still going to make the play. That's really where we're trying to get him to, be that dominant-level player."

Much of Golladay's production last season came in the first eight games before Matthew Stafford went down with a back injury. After four 100-plus-yard games in the first eight tilts, he put up just one game over the century mark in the final eight weeks with backups. Seven of his league-high 11 TDs came with Stafford in the lineup.

Golladay isn't on the level of Hopkins or Thomas in that he can consistently beat defenders off the line under any circumstances. Even if he doesn't reach that All-World level, there remains room for improvement for an uber-talented wideout.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, we've heard nary a whisper about an extension getting done soon. If Golladay hits heights that Bevell believes he can reach, that deal will only get more expensive.

Detroit owns a solid wideout trio in Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. The key to the group getting to the next level is Golladay making the leap from young stud player to a star who can win every snap.

Related Content

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy
news

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Washington head coach Ron Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Alex Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Releasing Guice was in Washington's 'best interest'

Washington swiftly moved on from Derrius Guice on Friday after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges. During a video conference Monday, coach Ron Rivera explained the decision.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in New Orleans. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

At camp's start, Mike McCarthy 'impressed' with Dak Prescott

During the opening week of training camp, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is starting to get to know quarterback Dak Prescott. And so far so good, as McCarthy has been "very pleased."
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
news

Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

As Saquon Barkley knocks upon the doorstep of his third NFL season, it's become clear that this is very much a new-look Giants team, roster and coaches alike, that he's ready to run with. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL