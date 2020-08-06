Year 2 QB hype: Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones jump off film

5) Seriously, those tools. Amazing throws are amazing throws, no matter which team they come against. Lock's pure arm strength ranks among the 10 best in football. His pretty throws, often deep outs, are particularly pretty. I'm susceptible to falling for style points from players with big arms -- Hello, Jay Cutler!! -- but Lock's mixing of speeds was a great sign. Many of his best throws were over routes where he showed deft touch. His short and intermediate passes were too solid to validate the Blake Bortles comp that one Lock doubter hit me with.

If anything, the Broncos didn't use Lock's arm enough. Among QBs who started at least four games, only Jimmy Garoppolo threw deep (20-plus yards in the air, per PFF) last season on a smaller percentage of passes than Lock. That was partly because of Denver's quick-throw scheme and poor pass protection, which Lock mitigated with his creativity. Making something out of nothing is a prerequisite for young NFL quarterbacks, and Lock's arm strength helped him create on the move plenty. He can throw from a variety of arm angles and made a number of quality throws while on the move to his left, usually the toughest pass for a right-hander.

The tools are there. Lock and his coaches just need to figure out how to use them, which they did a better job of in his last two starts against the Lions and Raiders. The Detroit game was a great litmus test because it was the one full game in which he was protected well. I graded it as his best game by far, as did PFF. In fact, Lock ended up with the best average grade in his last five starts of any rookie or second-year quarterback that I studied this offseason. (Lamar Jackson was notably not included.)

Taking advantage of spotless protection doesn't make a quarterback special, but it is a prerequisite to have a long career as a starter. The trail of failed Broncos quarterback prospects wouldn't have thrived so early in that situation, much less in all the other ugly spots Lock was placed in during his five-game rehearsal. Who can blame Denver fans for dreaming -- and online screaming -- about what Lock could accomplish when he gets more help?