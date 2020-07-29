Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 08:23 AM

Elway's expectations for Broncos offense are 'definitely tempered'

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos soared this offseason, cresting during the NFL Draft when John Elway used a ton of capital to bolster his offense and surround quarterback Drew Lock with weapons.

A defense boasting of Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, an imported Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Justin Simmons, A.J. Bouye, Kareem Jackson and others was already good. Then Elway went out and paired Phillip Lindsay with Melvin Gordon in the backfield, and drafted receivers Jerry Jeudy in the first round and K.J. Hamler in the second. He then added Lock's former college teammate, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, in the fourth.

The pairing of a veteran defense with a young offense provides plenty of reason for buoyancy entering the 2020 season.

However, on Tuesday, Elway threw a boulder of caution into that floating vessel of optimism.

"They're definitely tempered," Elway said of expectations for Lock and the offense, via the team's official website. "I don't think we can expect with no offseason for us to come out and be hitting on all cylinders. I know that we have spent a lot of time in Zoom meetings and (OC) Pat (Shumur) and his staff on the offensive side have spent a lot of time with it, but there's nothing like being on the practice field. It's going to be a slow build."

Lock started five games as a rookie and looked the part of a young quarterback on the rise with a big arm, exuding confidence and improving by the week. The question is whether the unusual offseason will stymie any growth that was on the horizon.

"The expectations of Drew -- I mean, he did play well for five games, but that was only five games last year," Elway said. "He didn't have the offseason this year, which for young football players is always very, very important. I know he spent a lot of time throwing to the receivers and getting the timing and doing what they could do away from the facility."

Elway noted that the lack of preseason games and intersquad scrimmages this offseason is a detriment to his squad.

"We're very young on the offensive side," he said. "With the way training camp is set up, I always remember as a rookie it was important for me to see other helmets and not just Bronco helmets, but to see other helmets to get used to and realize, hey, they are now in the NFL. With our young team, that doesn't help us. I was hoping for a couple preseason games just because we are so young on the offensive side to get to see somebody else. We're going to have to deal with it. Today's world is adjusting, so we'll adjust to that. The mature kids will come in and do everything they can to get up to speed, but again, they're going to be young guys without an offseason program. We definitely have to give them some rope and temper it a little bit and take it one practice at a time."

Perhaps Elway is sobering expectations for a talented but young offense that might struggle off the bat. Or perhaps he's reeling in any overexcitement or overconfidence those young players might get after reading all the glowing reviews all summer.

Now it's Lock's job to prove his boss wrong and show that the stunted offseason won't curtail his and the rest of the offense's growth in 2020.

Related Content

Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season
news

Jets' Darnold more confident in system heading into pivotal season

Sam Darnold enters a pivotal third season with the New York Jets. After two wonky years, not having an offseason to mesh with his receivers and new O-line won't make life any easier on the first-round quarterback. For his part, Darnold believes his second year in coach Adam Gase's offense will make him better.
John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done
news

John Lynch optimistic 'tricky' deal with George Kittle can get done

Niners GM John Lynch sounded a positive note Tuesday about negotiations with All-Pro tight end George Kittle, saying he didn't "see any reason why we wouldn't be able" to get a deal done. 
Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick
news

Aaron Rodgers knows his time in Green Bay is dwindling after Love pick

Aaron Rodgers knows the clock is ticking on his time in Green Bay after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of April's draft.
Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled
news

Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

Following the unveiling of picks 100 through 11 of the annual NFL Top 100, the top 10 remains and will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NFL Network. The remaining names have been presented, but their rankings await. 
Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension
news

Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension

One of the top defensive ends in the NFL has earned a huge raise that will keep him in Los Angeles for the next six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery warms-up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Roundup: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery placed on active/PUP list

Philadelphia will be without Alshon Jeffery to begin training camp. The Eagles announced Tuesday that the veteran receiver has been placed on the active/PUP list. Plus, other news stories we're tracking around the NFL.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline

Bruce Arians is following every precaution necessary during the ongoing pandemic, but he refuses to allow it to keep him from coaching in his usual style.
Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'
news

Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high-road when probed about the disgruntled player.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Titans place first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Isaiah Wilson was selected No. 29 overall out of Georgia. The team has yet to announce the signing of his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL