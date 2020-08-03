Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Year 1: 16 games | 179 att | 818 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 50 rec | 509 rec yds | 3 rec TDs





Sanders played well behind an Eagles' offensive line that was among the best in the league in run-blocking in 2019. With 38-year-old veteran Jason Peters swinging inside to take over for injured guard Brandon Brooks, the second-year running back will have to do more and create more lanes on his own. The Eagles have shuffled through running backs over the last five seasons, so the pressure is on Sanders to solidify himself as a mainstay in the backfield. If he doesn't, the Eagles will have no issue moving on, like they've done in the past. That should be a big motivator for Sanders. I think he'll rise to the challenge, even with the Eagles adding to the passing game this offseason in an effort to get Carson Wentz back to the MVP form he displayed in 2017 before his season-ending knee injury. That said, I predict Sanders will earn 1,500 scrimmage yards, including 1,000 rushing yards (which would make him Philly's first 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2014) and 10 total TDs.