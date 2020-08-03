Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020

In this series, NFL Network analysts will examine Year 2 players who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2020. Today, Maurice-Jones Drew identifies running backs.
Josh Jacobs didn't waste any time jumping on the NFL scene as a rookie. The Las Vegas Raiders back solidified the RB1 job from the get-go and finished with 1,150 rushing yards and seven TDs on 242 carries (in 13 games), earning second place in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
The scary thing is, I think Jacobs could have an even bigger year in 2020. Jon Gruden did a tremendous job of fighting his desire to let Derek Carr sling it all over the field, pounding the rock instead. Jacobs was the first running back in the 2019 NFL Draft class to break out, but he won't be the last. Here are three others (and a bonus pick) who will have breakout 2020 campaigns:
Year 1: 12 games | 151 att | 775 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 29 rec | 194 rec yds | 2 rec TDs
The undersized Singletary (5-foot-7, 203 pounds) was a pleasant surprise as a rookie, displaying his play-making ability and elusiveness in space. Expect to see more of the same big plays out of Singletary and the run game in 2020, because, well, Buffalo wants to run the ball -- that's the biggest factor in Singletary being on this list. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will give his second-year back plenty of opportunities in both the run and pass games after watching Singletary excel between the tackles and as a pass catcher. With the entire Bills' offense trending in the right direction, I'm projecting that Singletary will get 250 carries, 1,300 scrimmage yards and eight to 10 TDs in Year 2.
Year 1: 16 games | 242 att | 889 rush yds | 3.7 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 23 rec | 185 rec yds | 1 rec TD
Like I said in my running back rankings earlier this month, Montgomery's success depends entirely on head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears relied on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky too often last season, and the result (an 8-8 record) prompted them to trade for Nick Foles in the offseason. No matter who's under center this fall, though, Montgomery should be at the center of the offense. Trubisky and Foles need to lean on the run game in order to succeed in the passing game, because let's face it: These two, with this supporting cast, aren't going to throw all over the yard on NFL defenses. They're just not. Montgomery has the goods to lead the Bears' offensive charge with his vision, ability to break tackles and speed in the open field. He should see closer to 280-300 carries, easily gain 1,000-plus rushing yards and log double-digit TDs.
Year 1: 16 games | 179 att | 818 rush yds | 4.6 ypc | 3 rush TDs | 50 rec | 509 rec yds | 3 rec TDs
Sanders played well behind an Eagles' offensive line that was among the best in the league in run-blocking in 2019. With 38-year-old veteran Jason Peters swinging inside to take over for injured guard Brandon Brooks, the second-year running back will have to do more and create more lanes on his own. The Eagles have shuffled through running backs over the last five seasons, so the pressure is on Sanders to solidify himself as a mainstay in the backfield. If he doesn't, the Eagles will have no issue moving on, like they've done in the past. That should be a big motivator for Sanders. I think he'll rise to the challenge, even with the Eagles adding to the passing game this offseason in an effort to get Carson Wentz back to the MVP form he displayed in 2017 before his season-ending knee injury. That said, I predict Sanders will earn 1,500 scrimmage yards, including 1,000 rushing yards (which would make him Philly's first 1,000-yard rusher since LeSean McCoy in 2014) and 10 total TDs.
BONUS PICK
Year 1 (2019): 5 games | 42 att | 245 rush yds | 5.8 ypc | 2 rush TDs | 7 rec | 79 rec yds | 1 rec TD
I'm kind of cheating by picking Guice, who is going into Year 3, but hey, he didn't play a single snap as a rookie in 2018. So he's technically a second-year back, right? Well, I'm the one writing the article, so I'm counting it. Guice is one of the most talented running backs in the league. He just hasn't been able to catch a break, as injuries have plagued him since he was drafted. Now healthy, Guice passed his physical and is cleared to play football this season. If he stays healthy, he's no doubt the best player in Washington's backfield and should have no problem surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the season.