Friday, Aug 07, 2020 07:03 PM

Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

The Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com that Guice faces charges of one count of strangulation, which is a felony, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. The incidents occurred earlier this year on Feb. 14, Mar. 3 and Apr. 17 at Guice's residence in Ashburn, VA, and authorities were not made aware of the allegations until Jul. 22. Guice turned himself in on Friday, authorities confirmed.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice," the team said in a statement. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

The Washington Football Team drafted Guice in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he has only played in five total games due to multiple knee injuries. Guice tore his ACL during the preseason of his rookie year and suffered a torn meniscus and sprained MCL in 2019.

Related Content

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols to address false positives
news

NFL updates COVID-19 testing protocols to address false positives

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills has maintained the league's health and safety protocols will evolve with more time and understanding of the novel coronavirus, and on Friday, the league issued changes.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham (53) gets set for a play in a week 2 NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep.15, 2019 in Atlanta. (Michael Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)
news

Saints add depth at LB, sign vet free agent Nigel Bradham

Nigel Bradham is heading to the Big Easy. The 30-year-old linebacker has agreed to a deal to join the New Orleans Saints, per Friday's transaction wire. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) looks on during pregame warmups before the NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 1992 in Los Angeles. The Cowboys won the game 28-13. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
news

Marcus Allen zings fellow HOFers with passer-rating tweet

How good of a passer was Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen? Good enough to zing some Hall of Fame quarterbacks with a recent tweet about his career passer rating. 
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26) jogs toward the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat the Redskins 47-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Peterson: Winning title is ultimate goal, not breaking Smith's record

"Winning a championship" is what Adrian Peterson is really chasing, not Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record. 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco won 51-13. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Cam Newton: Joining Patriots 'just a breath of fresh air'

Cam Newton's redemption tour took a while to reach New England, but now that he's with the Patriots, he's already taking the next steps toward future success.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) is seen during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Eagles re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Vinny Curry is flying back to Philly. The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing the defensive end to a one-year deal worth up to $2 million.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr.(44) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

After much delay and a bit of mystery, outside linebacker Vic Beasley reported to Titans training camp on Friday.
Roundup: Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Roundup: Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh announced on Friday that it has activated wide receiver James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 
news

Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 

Sixty-eight-year old Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling reporters on Friday, "I feel very good about the environment that we're in."
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'
news

Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Robert Woods is looking for an extension to stay with the Rams for the remainder of his career. 
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
news

Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
