Washington releases RB Derrius Guice following domestic violence arrest

The Washington Football Team released Derrius Guice on Friday after news broke that the running back had been arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

The Loudoun County (Va.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com that Guice faces charges of one count of strangulation, which is a felony, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. The incidents occurred earlier this year on Feb. 14, Mar. 3 and Apr. 17 at Guice's residence in Ashburn, VA, and authorities were not made aware of the allegations until Jul. 22. Guice turned himself in on Friday, authorities confirmed.

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice," the team said in a statement. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."