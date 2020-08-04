Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 08:19 AM

Pats' N'Keal Harry among receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

In this series, NFL Network analysts will examine Year 2 players who are poised for a breakout campaign in 2020. Today, Nate Burleson identifies wide receivers.

A.J. Brown surprised as a dominant force for the Tennessee Titans down the stretch last season. He couldn't be stopped late in the season -- I suppose you could say the same for the Titans offense as a whole -- putting up four 100-yard receiving games over the final six weeks of the regular season. Brown ended up leading all rookies with nine total touchdowns and 1,051 receiving yards, including eight catches of 40-plus yards.

Brown made a national name for himself last season. Which receiver from the 2019 NFL Draft class will break out this season? Here are five candidates:

N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
New England Patriots · Age 22

Year 1: 7 games | 24 targets | 12 rec. | 105 yds | 2 TDs


As the first wide receiver selected by New England in the first round during the Bill Belichick era, Harry didn't have the rookie campaign Pats fans were hoping for. But it's a new season and there's a new quarterback in town. The athletic ability Harry and Cam Newton bring to the table could create some electricity in Foxborough -- I envision fast-break slam dunks when plays don't go as planned. I think 2020 is the year we'll get to see what Harry is truly made of. Harry was a fantastic high school athlete who played multiple sports, and I anticipate seeing his dynamic route-running ability combined with track speed and basketball skills on 50/50 balls, especially in the red zone. Pats fans should expect Harry to flirt with 1,000 receiving yards and (at least) double his TDs in Year 2.

Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · Age 24

Year 1: 15 games | 81 targets | 57 rec. | 802 yds | 3 TDs | 14 rush | 159 yds | 3 TDs


Suffering a broken foot in June, Samuel "may miss some games at the start of the year," according to 49ers general manager John Lynch. Regardless, he's a shoo-in to break out in a major way this season after flashing as a rookie and improving throughout the postseason. It was very telling when San Francisco let Emmanuel Sanders walk in free agency. The move ultimately told Samuel he's the clear-cut WR1 -- yes, even after the Niners drafted WR Brandon Aiyuk in the first round -- and he should be motivated to prove he can handle the responsibility. My guess is he'll surpass 1,000 receiving yards and hit double-digit touchdowns even if he misses time early on. 

Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton
New York Giants · Age 23

Year 1: 14 games | 84 targets | 48 rec. | 740 yds | 8 TDs


Slayton is the best wide receiver on the Giants, in my opinion. I know Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard both missed time with injuries last season, but the fifth-round steal showed a lot of promise as the focal point of the passing game. This is an offseason in which veterans Tate and Shepard haven't been able to work on their connection with Daniel Jones. The guy Jones knows best is Slayton, the Giants' leader in receiving yards last season, so I'd expect the pair of Year 2 players to continue to grow together. Slayton looks poised for roughly 1,000 yards and 10 TDs.

Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman
Kansas City Chiefs · Age 22

Year 1: 16 games | 41 targets | 26 rec. | 538 yds | 6 TDs


My projection for Hardman's 2020 campaign: 50 catches, 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. These numbers may not completely jump off the page, but they're quite high, considering the vast amount of talent on the Chiefs' offense. Hardman should be used more in his second season, especially as a gadget player on reverses and screens.

Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow
Las Vegas Raiders · Age 24

Year 1: 13 games | 71 targets | 49 rec. | 605 yds | 4 TDs


Despite a solid rookie performance, Renfrow will still be overlooked by defenses this season with Tyrell Williams, Henry Ruggs III, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs drawing the attention. This will leave Renfrow with favorable matchups as a trustworthy target for Derek Carr. Renfrow should sit around 65 catches for 800 yards and eight TDs (doubling last year's scoring mark). Don't sleep on him.

Follow Nate Burleson on Twitter

Related Content

Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020
news

Bills' Devin Singletary among RBs set for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Which running backs are poised for big Year 2 performances? Maurice Jones-Drew has the answers and reveals three young studs who are set to break out in their second NFL seasons. (Plus, a bonus pick!) 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Top 100 Players: Patrick Mahomes at No. 4?! Let's re-rank the top 10

NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2020 concluded on Wednesday night with the unveiling of the final 10 names, and Adam Schein is shocked that the players voted three(!) guys in front of Patrick Mahomes. So, here is the annual re-ranking of the top 10.
NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020': Five things the voters got wrong
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2020': Five things the voters got wrong

Now that NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2020" is complete, Jeremy Bergman looks at which players didn't get their fair shake in the rankings. Here are five things the voters got wrong.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 10-1: Lamar Jackson reigns supreme

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans won, 20-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 20-11: Tom Brady drops to No. 14

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season.
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 30-21: Recently traded Jamal Adams at No. 27

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. 
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday December 29th, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley slides to No. 31

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season.
Some games have already been canceled, but many questions remain about how a 2020 college football season would look -- and which players would choose to play -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

2021 draft prospects face opt-out decision for college season

As the scheduled start of the college football season draws near, Chase Goodbread explores the decision awaiting prospects for next year's draft: Play in 2020 or opt out?
2020 NFL season: Saints' Cameron Jordan leads top 10 edge rushers
news

2020 NFL season: Saints' Cameron Jordan leads top 10 edge rushers

Former All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas KNOWS edge rushers, having spent years trying to stop them. He reveals his top 10 edge rushers heading into the 2020 NFL season -- and you can expect a surprise at No. 1.
Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 50-41: Prescott, Jimmy G make list
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 50-41: Prescott, Jimmy G make list

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season. 
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

Top 100 Players of 2020, Nos. 60-51: Todd Gurley makes list after up-and-down year

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2020 NFL season.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL