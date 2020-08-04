Pats' N'Keal Harry among receivers poised for Year 2 breakout in 2020

Year 1: 7 games | 24 targets | 12 rec. | 105 yds | 2 TDs





As the first wide receiver selected by New England in the first round during the Bill Belichick era, Harry didn't have the rookie campaign Pats fans were hoping for. But it's a new season and there's a new quarterback in town. The athletic ability Harry and Cam Newton bring to the table could create some electricity in Foxborough -- I envision fast-break slam dunks when plays don't go as planned. I think 2020 is the year we'll get to see what Harry is truly made of. Harry was a fantastic high school athlete who played multiple sports, and I anticipate seeing his dynamic route-running ability combined with track speed and basketball skills on 50/50 balls, especially in the red zone. Pats fans should expect Harry to flirt with 1,000 receiving yards and (at least) double his TDs in Year 2.