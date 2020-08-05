Jeffery Simmons among D-linemen ready for Year 2 breakout

Drafted: No. 4 overall (Round 1).





Ferrell finished his rookie season with a paltry 4.5 sacks and 38 tackles in 15 games. But he's now determined to show the Raiders did not make a mistake by passing on Josh Allen -- who led all rookies with 10.5 sacks last season with the Jaguars -- to take him with the first of their three first-round picks. Ferrell, who actually lost 15 pounds at one point last season due to food poisoning, added heft to his frame this offseason, and he should be better prepared to provide inside pressure when called upon, something he was thrust into doing as a rookie despite not being used in that fashion at Clemson. The attention that opponents will give to 2019 breakout rookie Maxx Crosby should provide Ferrell with more one-on-one blocking opportunities to exploit. Ferrell should also benefit from the addition of Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins.