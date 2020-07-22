DA dropping DWI, weapon charges against Bills DL Ed Oliver 

The Montgomery County, Texas district attorney is dismissing charges against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and unlawfully carrying a weapon stemming from a May 16 arrest in Houston.

Both charges were criminal misdemeanors.

"We are pleased with the ruling today regarding Ed Oliver," the Buffalo Bills said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "We supported and worked with Ed throughout the offseason program as it was a priority for us to allow the legal process to play out. We appreciate Ed's honesty and his communication with us.

"With his name cleared of all charges, he can now turn his full attention on the upcoming training camp and season."

Oliver's arrest came after a motorist called 911 and reported a white Ford Superduty pickup that was seen failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in a construction zone.

A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Oliver and performed a field sobriety test on Oliver, who was found driving with an open container of alcohol between his legs. A subsequent search of Oliver's vehicle found a pistol. Oliver was arrested and taken to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before he was then transported to jail.