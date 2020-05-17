Sunday, May 17, 2020 03:40 AM

Bills DL Ed Oliver arrested on DWI, weapon charges

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night in Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver, who was bonded out on Sunday morning, was pulled over after a motorist called 911 and reported a white Ford Superduty pickup that was failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in a construction zone, according to montgomerycountypolicereporter.com. After locating the vehicle and pulling it over, a Montgomery Count Sheriff's Deputy requested a DWI Certified Officer to the scene and a field sobriety test was performed on Oliver, who was found driving with an open container of alcohol between his legs. A subsequent search of Oliver's vehicle found a pistol but no drugs. Oliver was arrested and brought to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before being transported to jail.

Oliver, 22, was booked at the Montgomery County Jail and charged with one count of driving under the Influence of alcohol and one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to the police report.

Oliver was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and played in college at the University of Houston.

