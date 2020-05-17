Bills DL Ed Oliver arrested on DWI, weapon charges

Oliver, who was bonded out on Sunday morning, was pulled over after a motorist called 911 and reported a white Ford Superduty pickup that was failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in a construction zone, according to montgomerycountypolicereporter.com. After locating the vehicle and pulling it over, a Montgomery Count Sheriff's Deputy requested a DWI Certified Officer to the scene and a field sobriety test was performed on Oliver, who was found driving with an open container of alcohol between his legs. A subsequent search of Oliver's vehicle found a pistol but no drugs. Oliver was arrested and brought to Kingwood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw before being transported to jail.