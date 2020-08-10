T.Y. Hilton acknowledges 2020 could be his last year with Colts

T.Y. Hilton is under contract for 2020, which is all that matters for the 2020 season, but beyond this strange year very little is certain for the veteran.

Hilton acknowledged as much Monday, telling reporters he's "absolutely" considered the possibility this season might be his last with the Colts.

"If this is my last year (in Indianapolis), I will give it all I've got," Hilton said, via WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford.

Hilton has spent his entire career with the Colts, who made him a third-round pick out of Florida International in 2012. At 30 years old, Hilton is at or very much near the turning point of his career at which he's no longer viewed as an elite or near-elite receiver, meaning new contract talks might end up being more difficult to hash out.

Hilton's recent run of injuries hasn't helped his cause. The wideout dealt with a calf injury that limited him to 10 games last season, and he missed two games in 2018 as well, bringing a new label to his identity that may or may not be accurate: injury prone.

"Look how many games I've missed," Hilton told reporters Monday, via Colts team writer Andrew Walker. "Besides last year, I think it was six, and it was, I think, two before that? ... We'll see. We'll see."

Prior to his recent health battles, Hilton was as reliable as they come, posting 1,000-yard receiving seasons every year from 2013-2016. He fell just shy of the mark in 2017 before exploding in a shortened redemption campaign in 2018 when he finished with 1,270 yards and six scores.

Then 2019 arrived. Hilton missed six games and caught just 45 passes for a career-low 11.1 yards per reception. His absence, plus the injury-related absence of second-round pick Parris Campbell left Indianapolis' receiving corps in relative shambles, contributing to the Colts' 7-9 finish.

Hilton is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which he said Monday should keep him out one more week before he can return to football activities. It's fair to continue to be concerned about his hamstring because of the generally fickle nature of the injury, but if Hilton can stay healthy -- he said "it's not going to be a problem" -- he has good reason to be excited about 2020: Philip Rivers is now his quarterback.

"Just his terminology of certain routes and plays, what he sees, just getting our language down. It's going to be fun, he's special in a lot of ways," Hilton said of playing with Rivers, via team reporter Larra Overton. "I know one thing about him: He loves the game of football."