Ranking NFL's top wide receivers in 2020: Is Keenan Allen right?

As a voter in the Associated Press' annual NFL awards, I was pretty vocal early that Thomas would receive my support for Offensive Player of the Year. And he did indeed take home the hardware, becoming only the second receiver ever to win the award (joining Jerry Rice). There are faster, more electric wideouts in the NFL, but nobody is more consistently dominant on game day right now than this fifth-year pro in New Orleans. And that's what it's all about.





Thomas entered the NFL in 2016 and immediately caught 92 passes for 1,137 yards. His production steadily increased in 2017 (104 catches, 1,245 yards) and '18 (125 catches, 1,405 yards), but he reached a whole other level last year. Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season record with 149 catches and led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,725 -- 331 yards more than Julio Jones' second-ranked total of 1,394. The crazy part is that New Orleans' second-leading wide receiver was Ted Ginn Jr. with 30 catches for 421 yards. So, when Drew Brees dropped back to pass, everyone knew where the ball was going. But no one could cover No. 13. Think the guy has the right Twitter handle: @CantGuardMike.