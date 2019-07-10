2019 NFL triplets rankings: Saints, Chargers, Browns top the list

Quarterback: Philip Rivers -- Rank: 3rd (One game: 7th | 2019 prod.: 2nd)

Running back: Melvin Gordon -- Rank: 7th

Pass catcher: Keenan Allen -- Rank: 9th





Where's the weak spot in this trio? Rivers somehow continues to get better with age, Gordon can't stay out of the end zone and Allen is a complete WR1 who can beat DBs on basically the entire route tree. The only real concern for these three is their health, with Allen missing 26 games over his six-year career and Gordon missing nine in his four. But when the RB and WR1 have been healthy and available for Rivers, the eight-time Pro Bowler has led an impressively efficient unit: The Chargers rank third in yards per play (6.1) and tied for fourth in fewest turnovers lost (34) over the past two seasons. Still questioning my projection for Rivers? Then factor in the return of tight end Hunter Henry (ACL), the expected rise of former first-rounder Mike Williams and the improvements to an already-fantastic defense, which will give Rivers and Co. numerous offensive possessions. I fully expect the future Hall of Famer (that's right, I said it) to be in the MVP race down the stretch.

UPDATE: On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon will not report to training camp and will demand a trade unless he receives a new deal this offseason. Hard to believe the Chargers -- a legitimate Super Bowl contender -- would go into the 2019 season without one of the best backs in the NFL, but stranger things have happened especially to the Chargers. If Gordon isn't the team's RB1 come kickoff, and the Bolts opt to rock with Austin Ekeler, they'd easily drop out of the top five here. But I'm counting on both sides realizing what they've got and reaching an agreement before irreparable damage has been done.



