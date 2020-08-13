Around the NFL

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp

Published: Aug 13, 2020 at 09:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons are considering limiting Todd Gurley's workload during training camp as the running back acclimates to his new surroundings.

Per ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Falcons coach Dan Quinn didn't announce a plan for Gurley, but hinted that special precautions could be taken for the RB, along with others like safety Keanu Neal (Achilles tear) and veteran center Alex Mack. 

"Yeah, for sure, one size doesn't fit all," Quinn noted. "Sometimes you're monitoring reps. 'OK, I'm going to put him from a certain amount down to a lower amount.' Sometimes it might be a day off where it's not back-to-back-to-back. So for sure, we've gone through that process with a number of the players as we get into the training camp portion. There will be some players that will have limited reps or an off day occasionally just to make sure, man, just keep hitting the markers of where we're at.

"All three of the players that you had said would be on different [plans] but could certainly have some limitations here and there -- not physically but more for just their overall longevity in where they're at."

The Falcons signed Gurley to a one-year $5.5 million contract this offseason. He passed a physical, but there remain questions about his ability to handle a full workload on his surgically repaired knee.

The Los Angeles Rams clearly didn't view the running back the same the past year-plus as Sean McVay's club curtailed Gurley's snaps after the knee issue resurfaced. Ultimately, Gurley's release from L.A. was more about the player he'd become than the money flushed down the toilet for the club.

Limiting a running back's work during training camp isn't abnormal and isn't necessarily indicative of age or injury -- the Las Vegas Raiders, for example, gave second-year back Josh Jacobs practice off Wednesday.

One other aspect of McClure's report stands out, however. The veteran reporter noted that during the early phases of the Falcons' workouts, Gurley "walked with a noticeable limp and wore a compression sock on his left leg, yet he showed speed and explosion during drills."

The juxtaposition of Gurley walking with a limp but looking good during drills is, unfortunately, the reality with the running back at this point. He'll show brief flashes but hasn't been as consistently explosive as he was earlier in his career.

Atlanta has room in its backfield to highlight Gurley, but given his injury history, it's likely he'll share snaps with Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison. With no preseason to test out the group, we'll have to wait for Week 1 to see what Quinn's full plan is for Gurley.

Related Content

Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor
news

Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

It's safe to assume Eagles fans have a vastly different opinion of Nelson Agholor than Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who cooed this week about the young receiver, who signed in Vegas this offseason.
Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 
news

Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 

The Houston Texans are expected to sign defensive tackle P.J. Hall, according to his management agency. Hall started 12 games for the Raiders last season but only managed 1.5 sacks.
Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 
news

Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 

With Gardner Minshew at the helm as the full-time starter entering the season, OC Jay Gruden is confident the Jaguars can go from diapers to pull-ups to big-boy underwear in a hurry as training camp practices get underway. 
Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen
news

Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported Wednesday evening. 
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 
news

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 

For wide receiver Tyrell Williams, there is a positive outlook for the 2020 season as he's healthier, more experienced in the system and the Raiders don't have the same drama as last season. 
Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers
news

Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints' Sept. 13 home opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played without fans in attendance, the team announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'very close' on long-term contract

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "very close" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL