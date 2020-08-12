Around the NFL

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon looks 'phenomenal,' FB Kyle Juszczyk says

Published: Aug 12, 2020
Kevin Patra

Jerick McKinnon hasn't played a down of regular-season football for the San Francisco 49ers. The last time the running back took a meaningful snap was Jan. 21, 2018, in a playoff game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

After signing in San Francisco, an ACL tear wiped out the 2018 campaign before it started, and a setback to the knee injury put him on IR for the entire 2019 season.

Despite McKinnon missing the past two years, 49ers teammates believe the running back looks better than ever in his return.

"Jet has looked phenomenal," fullback Kyle Juszczyk told reporters on a video conference Tuesday, via 49ers Web Zone. "You just would never guess, going out there, and watching the way he practices, how smooth he is, how he doesn't second-guess himself, how quickly he answers questions in meetings, all that kind of stuff, you would never guess that this guy hasn't been on the field for two years.

"He just makes things look so natural, so smooth, that I think there can only be positive things for him this year. I think he's going to have a really good year."

With the changes in the 49ers' backfield, which included trading Matt Breida to Miami, McKinnon could play a big role. The once dual-threat in Minnesota fits Kyle Shanahan's scheme well, which is why the Niners shelled out a four-year, $30 million deal two years ago to obtain McKinnon.

Two years is a long time to miss, however. Without a full offseason or preseason for McKinnon to get his feet wet, we'll have to wait until Week 1 to see how he looks. Until then, the glowing reviews from teammates provide an optimistic view.

McKinnon is expected to share backfield duties with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. It's a pretty good trio for the Niners to deploy, with each owning the skill set to carry the load if needed. In Shanahan's hot-hand approach to the backfield, McKinnon could carve out a role if he's as healthy as teammates suggest -- and if he stays healthy for the whole year.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) before an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Roundup: Colts remove T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) from NFI list

T.Y. Hilton is ready for action. The Indianapolis Colts removed the receiver from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Read more for the other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday.
Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field
news

Washington Football Team will play 2020 season without fans at FedEx Field

The club, noting "the health and safety of its fans and employees" as the primary reason, announced Wednesday that NFL games at FedEx Field would be played without fans in 2020.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020
news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick predicts six or seven INTs in 2020

After a successful first year in Pittsburgh, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hopes to not only improve his numbers but get the Steelers back into the playoffs. 
Texans WR Will Fuller: If I can stay healthy, 'the sky is the limit'
news

Texans WR Will Fuller: If I can stay healthy, 'the sky is the limit'

Now recovered from offseason surgery, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller hopes to play all 16 games for the first time as he enters his fifth year in the NFL.
'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Chargers, Rams prepare for unique year in season premiere

NFL Network's Dan Hanzus recaps the season premiere of HBO's Hard Knocks, which takes a peek inside the unprecedented training camps of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams ahead of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn follows the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn says he contracted COVID-19

In the opening scene of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn revealed he contracted COVID-19, unveiling the news during a Zoom call with his players. 
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) looks on during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Mike Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening. 
NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact
news

NFL lifts ban on tryouts with health-related limits still intact

The NFL informed teams on Tuesday that the prohibition on tryouts has been lifted immediately, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Tuesday's memo clears the way for free agents teams wanted a closer look to get signed in the days and weeks ahead.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

Nick Chubb gets 'more motivation' from finishing second in rushing to Derrick Henry in 2019

Cleveland RB Nick Chubb was this close to being crowned rushing king and was instead left in the massive shadow of the hulking Derrick Henry, who went on to lead the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford glad NFL altered protocols following false-positive COVID-19 result

Matthew Stafford's false-positive, which sent the Lions quarterback briefly to the reserve/COVID-19 list, led to a quick change in testing protocols by the NFL.
Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently
news

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell has been in contact with Yannick Ngakoue recently

Yannick Ngakoue recently fired his agent, perhaps portending to a resolution with the Jaguars. GM Dave Caldwell said he's spoken with the pass rusher recently but declined to get into specifics of the situation.
