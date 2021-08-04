Training Camp

Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffers slight hamstring pull, to undergo more tests

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants' prized offseason addition has run into a roadblock.

Kenny Golladay suffered a slight hamstring pull during Tuesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The star wide receiver walked gingerly off the practice field after tweaking the hamstring. Initial indications were positive, but Golladay will undergo more tests Wednesday.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic first reported the news.

The Giants handed Golladay a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason, believing he could be a go-to target Daniel Jones has missed during his first two seasons. Early in camp, the rapport between the quarterback and wideout hasn't been stupendous. Jones reportedly didn't look Golladay's way for stretches of practice leading to a meeting between the QB, WR, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, NFL Network's Kim Jones noted earlier this week on Inside Training Camp Live.

The hamstring injury won't help Golladay and Jones get off to a hot start, but at least it's positive news that it wasn't worse for the wideout. Hamstring injuries are tricky, so don't expect Big Blue to push Golladay early this preseason and risk aggravating it further before the season starts.

