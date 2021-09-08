Around the NFL

Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to play Week 1: 'We'll recalibrate as we go'

Published: Sep 08, 2021
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As expected, the Houston Texans don't plan on ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ suiting up for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans GM Nick Caserio told Sports Radio 610's Payne & Pendergast on Wednesday that he doesn't expect the quarterback to play Sunday.

"I wouldn't expect him to play," Caserio said. "Our focus is on getting ready for Jacksonville, and that's what the team's going to do."

It's notable but unsurprising that the Texans won't dress Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed in March and April alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Earlier this week, the Texans announced Tyrod Taylor as the Week 1 starter, indicating the plan is to sit Watson at least to begin the season.

Caserio reiterated Wednesday that the club would determine Watson's future on a daily basis.

"Like we've talked about, it's really day to day," he said. "We'll take it one day at a time, but I wouldn't anticipate him playing Sunday, and we'll recalibrate as we go."

With no end in sight for Watson's off-field issues, which includes an ongoing NFL investigation, expect a similar refrain from the Texans brass throughout the season.

