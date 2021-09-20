NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s trustworthy receiver might not miss much time, if at all.

﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ is week-to-week following an MCL sprain suffered in Sunday's win over the Texans, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday.

Landry suffered the injury very early in Cleveland's Week 2 game against Houston, playing just two snaps before leaving the game for good. Landry caught a screen pass from Mayfield on first-and-5 and gained nine yards, suffering the knee injury on the play and immediately exiting.

Without Landry, Mayfield completed 18 of his final 20 pass attempts for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The quarterback also scored a touchdown on a scramble, helping the Browns down the Texans, 31-21.

Landry has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher for the Browns since he arrived via trade in 2018. He and Mayfield have established a rapport that has seen Landry catch 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2018-2020. With ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ still sidelined following a season-ending ACL injury suffered in 2020, Landry's involvement has been additionally important to Cleveland's chances offensively.

Without Landry and Beckham, Mayfield was forced to rely on a pass-catching corps of receivers ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿, ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿ and ﻿Anthony Schwartz﻿, as well as tight ends ﻿Harrison Bryant﻿, ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ and ﻿David Njoku﻿. Running back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ caught Mayfield's lone touchdown pass Sunday, a 33-yard screen that saw Felton break multiple tackles and evade a handful of defenders on his way to the end zone.