NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s trustworthy receiver might not miss much time, if at all.

﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ is week-to-week following an MCL sprain suffered in Sunday's win over the Texans, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday.

Landry suffered the injury very early in Cleveland's Week 2 game against Houston, playing just two snaps before leaving the game for good. Landry caught a screen pass from Mayfield on first-and-5 and gained nine yards, suffering the knee injury on the play and immediately exiting.

Without Landry, Mayfield completed 18 of his final 20 pass attempts for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The quarterback also scored a touchdown on a scramble, helping the Browns down the Texans, 31-21.

Landry has proven to be a reliable pass-catcher for the Browns since he arrived via trade in 2018. He and Mayfield have established a rapport that has seen Landry catch 236 passes for 2,990 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2018-2020. With ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ still sidelined following a season-ending ACL injury suffered in 2020, Landry's involvement has been additionally important to Cleveland's chances offensively.

Without Landry and Beckham, Mayfield was forced to rely on a pass-catching corps of receivers ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿, ﻿Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿ and ﻿Anthony Schwartz﻿, as well as tight ends ﻿Harrison Bryant﻿, ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ and ﻿David Njoku﻿. Running back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ caught Mayfield's lone touchdown pass Sunday, a 33-yard screen that saw Felton break multiple tackles and evade a handful of defenders on his way to the end zone.

The Browns will hope to have Landry and Beckham both back in action sooner rather than later. Chicago (1-1) awaits Cleveland in Week 3.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He will miss the remainder of the season.
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is good to go for Thursday night's matchup against the Texans after experiencing leg cramping on Sunday, per coach Matt Rhule. Left guard Pat Elflein (hamstring) is not expected to play.
  • Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is undergoing tests on his ankles to determine the severity of the sprains he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Rams, Rapoport reported.
  • The X-rays on Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s bruised came back negative, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. His status for Week 3 will depend on his pain tolerance and functionality.
  • Early reports indicated Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a bone bruise in Sunday's win over the Bengals, per Rapoport. Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Dalton avoided an ACL tear. The QB is still being evaluated.
  • Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, per coach David Culley.

Roster signings

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back ﻿Nathan Cottrell﻿ to the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing cornerback ﻿Nevin Lawson﻿ due to injuries at other positions, Rapoport reported. The team hopes to add him back on the practice squad.

