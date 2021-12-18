Cardinals activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve, place WR DeAndre Hopkins on IR

While the Cardinals must deal with the loss of top wideout ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, Arizona's backfield will be at full strength entering the stretch run.

Running back ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ has been activated from injured reserve and is set for his return this Sunday versus the Lions, the team announced Saturday.

Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9's win over the San Francisco 49ers and missed a total of four games while on IR. The fourth-year RB was the Cardinals' leading rusher at the time of the injury, compiling 430 rushing yards off 76 carries for an impressive 5.7 yards per attempt in nine games. Edmonds added 30 receptions for 211 yards during his first year as the Cardinals' starter.

﻿James Conner﻿, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, proceeded to fill that void greatly. In five starts, the veteran totaled 572 scrimmage yards (303 rushing, 269 receiving) and eight total touchdowns for the Cardinals in Edmonds' absence.

The news of Edmonds' return comes with the expected move of placing Hopkins on IR. After getting a second opinion on his knee following Monday night's loss to the Rams, it was learned Hopkins would need season-ending surgery earlier this week.