NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

The Arizona Cardinals will have to lean on James Conner out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks.
Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edmonds will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, which could land him on injured reserve. Edmonds could miss 4-6 weeks with the sprain.
Edmonds suffered the injury on the first play on Arizona's 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He was spelled by Conner, who blasted off for 173 total yards and three TDs on 26 touches. Eno Benjamin also got some run in Edmonds' wake, carrying the ball nine times for 39 yards.
It's another offensive loss for Arizona, which entered its Week 9 contest without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. The Cardinals (8-1) should have at least Murray and Hopkins back for their Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, but Arizona likely won't have Edmonds back until Week 13 or later.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Detroit Lions are designating backup quarterback Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. He has been out since undergoing thumb surgery Aug. 30. The Lions have three weeks to activate Boyle from IR.
Roster moves
- The New York Jets are releasing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, Pelissero reported. Morstead will be subject to waivers. The vet's cut means Braden Mann, who was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 27, is set to see the field in Week 10.