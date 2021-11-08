NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

The Arizona Cardinals will have to lean on James Conner out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Edmonds will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, which could land him on injured reserve. Edmonds could miss 4-6 weeks with the sprain.

Edmonds suffered the injury on the first play on Arizona's 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He was spelled by Conner, who blasted off for 173 total yards and three TDs on 26 touches. Eno Benjamin also got some run in Edmonds' wake, carrying the ball nine times for 39 yards.