Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears are expected to activate running back David Montgomery from injured reserve, per a source.
Montgomery has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 4. The 24-year-old compiled 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns before the injury struck.
In Montgomery's absence, Chicago has relied on impressive rookie Khalil Herbert. The Virginia Tech product has generated 70-plus rush yards in four straight games sans Montgomery.
Facing a stingy Pittsburgh defense Monday night, the Bears should use the RB duo heavily on the road.