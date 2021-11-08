Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Trevor Lawrence will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week.

Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and showed little structural issues, meaning he'll continue to receive treatment on the ankle, Rapoport added.

Lawrence sustained the ankle injury late in the first half when left tackle Walker Little was pushed back into Lawrence's legs by edge rusher Jerry Hughes. Little stepped on Lawrence from behind well after Lawrence had released a pass intended for Marvin Jones.

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence, completing 2 of 2 passes for 33 yards before Lawrence returned after missing less than two minutes of game clock.

Lawrence's rookie season has been a roller coaster with more drops than climbs, but Sunday was a high moment for the former Clemson star. Lawrence completed 15 of 26 passes for 118 yards as Jacksonville stunned the football world by holding Buffalo to six points and squeaking past the powerhouse Bills, 9-6.

It was far from perfect, but the Jaguars will take victories however they come. They'll also hope Lawrence's week of treatment gets him right in time to take on the Colts.

Related Content

news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) to undergo MRI as Panthers consider options at QB

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Sam Darnold is set to undergo an MRI on his ailing shoulder.
news

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Raiders are parting ways with another recent first-rounder. CB ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ is being released, Tom Pelissero reports. The move comes on the heels of multiple troubling, off-field incidents surfacing that involve the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (finger) cleared for full return

Russell Wilson is back. The Seahawks' star QB was officially cleared for a full return Monday after missing four weeks with a finger injury. 
news

Bears expected to activate RB David Montgomery off IR ahead of game vs. Steelers

Chicago will get backfield reinforcement ahead of Monday night's game against the Steelers. The Bears are expected to activate running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ from injured reserve.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 8

Arizona will have to lean on ﻿James Conner﻿ out of the backfield for at least the next three weeks. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to land on injured reserve.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Cardinals blowing out 49ers with backups: 'No matter who's playing ... they show up'

The Cardinals were without Kyler Murray, ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, A.J. Green and J.J. Watt, and lost ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and ﻿Justin Pugh﻿ in the first quarter versus the 49ers. Arizona blew out San Francisco anyway.
news

A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Ramsey's extracurricular 'dirty stuff': 'He has my number if he wants to see me'

Both A.J. Brown and Jalen Ramsey received unsportsmanlike taunting penalties in the second quarter, which came after Ramsey was flagged for unnecessary roughness following an interception intended for Brown in the first quarter.
news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.
news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a tumultuous week involving the star wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW