Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to be limited in practice after suffering low-ankle sprain vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence will bask in the glow of his second career victory in the trainers' room this week.

Lawrence suffered a low-ankle sprain in Jacksonville's win over Buffalo and will be limited in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. X-rays on Lawrence's ankle were negative and showed little structural issues, meaning he'll continue to receive treatment on the ankle, Rapoport added.

Lawrence sustained the ankle injury late in the first half when left tackle Walker Little was pushed back into Lawrence's legs by edge rusher Jerry Hughes. Little stepped on Lawrence from behind well after Lawrence had released a pass intended for Marvin Jones.

C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence, completing 2 of 2 passes for 33 yards before Lawrence returned after missing less than two minutes of game clock.

Lawrence's rookie season has been a roller coaster with more drops than climbs, but Sunday was a high moment for the former Clemson star. Lawrence completed 15 of 26 passes for 118 yards as Jacksonville stunned the football world by holding Buffalo to six points and squeaking past the powerhouse Bills, 9-6.