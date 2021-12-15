Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Lamar Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Harbaugh added the club would see how Jackson progresses throughout the week before deciding on his availability for Sunday's heavyweight bout.

Jackson suffered a sprained ankle early in the second quarter against Cleveland on Sunday and did not return. Harbaugh previously said the injury was not of the high-ankle variety, giving the QB a shot to return in Week 15.

If Jackson cannot play, backup ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ would be in line to make his second start of the season. The Ravens beat the Bears in Week 11 when Jackson was out due to illness.