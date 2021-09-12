Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

A year after landing a starting quarterback at the dirt-cheap price of a sixth-round draft pick, the Denver Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another: three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Broncos are interested in trading for Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities after the 2021 season.

"Things are good now with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, going along fine," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday. "However, in this new contract that he negotiated to get back to training camp, they did agree to look at trade options after the season. I'm told that the Denver Broncos, who would have been interested this past offseason, remain interested and could try to trade for Rodgers and make a substantial offer after this season. They have not yet committed to a long-term quarterback."

The Broncos picked up ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick in the offseason, and he went on to win the starting nod over incumbent starter ﻿Drew Lock﻿. The Packers, meanwhile, patched up a rocky offseason relationship with Rodgers well enough to rework his contract at the onset of training camp. Whether that relationship continues to mend into 2022, however, remains to be seen.