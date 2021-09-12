Around the NFL

Broncos could make substantial trade offer for Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

A year after landing a starting quarterback at the dirt-cheap price of a sixth-round draft pick, the Denver Broncos might still consider paying an enormous price for another: three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Broncos are interested in trading for Rodgers, and that Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to explore trade possibilities after the 2021 season.

"Things are good now with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, going along fine," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday. "However, in this new contract that he negotiated to get back to training camp, they did agree to look at trade options after the season. I'm told that the Denver Broncos, who would have been interested this past offseason, remain interested and could try to trade for Rodgers and make a substantial offer after this season. They have not yet committed to a long-term quarterback."

The Broncos picked up ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ from the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round draft pick in the offseason, and he went on to win the starting nod over incumbent starter ﻿Drew Lock﻿. The Packers, meanwhile, patched up a rocky offseason relationship with Rodgers well enough to rework his contract at the onset of training camp. Whether that relationship continues to mend into 2022, however, remains to be seen.

If Rodgers and the Packers are ready to move on from one another after the season, the Broncos figure to be in a good position to take him on. Bridgewater is playing on a one-year contract this season, while Lock, a former second-round pick, will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 with a cap hit of just $2.23 million.

Related Content

news

Bills RB Zack Moss a healthy scratch vs. Steelers

Running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ is a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills. The second-year running back was officially listed as inactive for the Bills' Week 1 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
news

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie QBs will get their first career starts on Sunday. As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 draft -- Trey Lance and Justin Fields -- they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.
news

Injury roundup: Giants running back Saquon Barkley expected to play against Broncos

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, fully cleared by doctors following a strong week of practice, is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Vikings legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

Center Mick Tingelhoff played in 240 straight games for the Vikings, earning six Pro Bowl nods. Tingelhoff has passed away at the age of 81.
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tyrann Mathieu, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was activated on Saturday, but his status for the Chiefs' Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team wants to monitor Mathieu before deciding on whether he'll play.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 11

News and notes on injuries and transactions from Saturday of Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. 
news

Lions place LT Taylor Decker on IR following finger surgery

﻿The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker﻿ on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Decker is now out for at least three weeks. 
news

Eagles sign OT Jordan Mailata to four-year, $64M extension  

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, who locked up the offensive tackle for $64 million with a max of $80 million and $40.85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt on weight of being top-paid defender: 'I'm built for this'

Though there were bumps in the road to get there, it all worked out for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Now, following it up becomes paramount, as Watt will hit the 2021 season with the tag of being the league's top-paid defender.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Christian McCaffrey is ready to be Christian McCaffrey again'

After missing 13 games in 2020, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has the confidence of his offensive coordinator Joe Brady that the Pro Bowl back will return to his phenomenal form.
news

NFL world remembers, pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid homage on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW