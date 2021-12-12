Jalen Hurts expected to start Week 15; Gardner Minshew should draw trade interest in offseason

When the Philadelphia Eagles return from their bye next week, there will be no QB controversy.

One day after Gardner Minshew lit it up during Philadelphia's win over the New York Jets, head coach Nick Sirianni said "of course" Jalen Hurts would be the starter when healthy.

Sources say Hurts, who missed a game with an ankle injury, is expected to be healthy enough to play against Washington in Week 15. The bye week will help, and he should be fine.

Hurts will start moving forward and Minshew will be the backup.

But the ramifications of Minshew's game should linger into the offseason, where his performance last week versus the Jets -- 20 of 25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions -- is sure to draw interest from teams around the NFL. He already has.

Sources say during the season, the Carolina Panthers spoke with Philly about Minshew, discussing what the compensation would be. They never dug deep on a possible trade, but they did discuss what it might take.

The Panthers called before they acquired Matt Barkley and before they signed Cam Newton﻿. Given the way Minshew played, they won't be alone.

When Philly traded with the Jaguars for him, they gave up a sixth-rounder. Under contract through 2022, Minshew could generate enough interest to give the team an interesting choice next offseason.

Most teams view Minshew as at least a bridge starter with upside; at worst he's a high-level backup. Could he generate at least a mid-round pick, giving the Eagles an upgrade considering what they gave up in compensation? Perhaps.

There are questions to be answered in Philadelphia when it comes to the quarterback position, and some will be determined by how Hurts plays the rest of the season. But Minshew's performance gives them added intrigue heading into the offseason.

