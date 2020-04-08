Slim chance Jadeveon Clowney returns to Seahawks

"The Seahawks had a really strong offer to him," Garafolo said Tuesday on Sports Radio 950 KJR. "I don't know how many different kinds of offers there were, but I know there was a one-year offer, from what I'm told. You had me guess at it before and I think I guessed a little high. From my understanding, it was in the $15 million range. He's still looking in his eyes at $20 million. I know the Browns are involved. I don't know how intimately involved they are, but from the standpoint of the Seahawks trying to get him done, get him back, they felt like they couldn't wait anymore. I don't want to say that they're out on him because who knows what can happen. Clowney can change his mind and lower his price and who knows what. But I know that they had to move about to a couple of contingency plans with Benson Mayowa being one of them.