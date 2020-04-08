Around the NFL

Slim chance Jadeveon Clowney returns to Seahawks

Published: Apr 08, 2020 at 06:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jadeveon Clowney's free-agent options could be shrinking.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that at this point Clowney re-signing in Seattle appears a long shot.

"The Seahawks had a really strong offer to him," Garafolo said Tuesday on Sports Radio 950 KJR. "I don't know how many different kinds of offers there were, but I know there was a one-year offer, from what I'm told. You had me guess at it before and I think I guessed a little high. From my understanding, it was in the $15 million range. He's still looking in his eyes at $20 million. I know the Browns are involved. I don't know how intimately involved they are, but from the standpoint of the Seahawks trying to get him done, get him back, they felt like they couldn't wait anymore. I don't want to say that they're out on him because who knows what can happen. Clowney can change his mind and lower his price and who knows what. But I know that they had to move about to a couple of contingency plans with Benson Mayowa being one of them.

"I don't know that he's going to be back in Seattle. I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there. They certainly did whatever they could, and if they didn't have the strongest offer, they certainly had one that was extremely competitive. Nothing in the realm of what Clowney wants, but nobody's living in that realm right now, to be honest with you."

Garafolo noted that the Seahawks pursued multiple options in retaining Clowney, including multi- and one-year deals, but couldn't wait any longer to add a defensive end.

"Unless something drastically changes, I just don't see it happening," Garafolo said.

Seattle signed Mayowa to a one-year contract worth $3 million fully guaranteed with incentives pushing the deal to $4 million.

Clowney's free agency has been stymied by the NFL's restrictions on player physicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the edge rusher's injury history, teams are reluctant to give him a long-term deal with a ton of guaranteed money, especially without their own doctors checking him out.

Aside from the Browns, the Titans have also shown interest in Clowney.

The pass-rusher market had been slowed for weeks as teams waited for a move from Clowney. As the days tick off toward the draft, perhaps teams will move on to other fish in the pond, even if they aren't as dynamic a Clowney.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW