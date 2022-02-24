2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' WR situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top WRs under contract for 2022: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

Key free agents: Auden Tate (UFA), Mike Thomas (UFA)





The best wide receiver trio in the NFL resides in Cincinnati. Chase proved to be a big-play machine en route to claiming the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Higgins owns No. 1-receiver talent. And Boyd is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. Each member of this threesome perfectly complements the others. While there was some debate as to whether Cincinnati should select Chase with the fifth overall pick in last year's draft, it's unequivocally true that the Bengals wouldn't have reached Super Bowl LVI without the record-setting rookie. Another year of growth together with Joe Burrow should only increase Cincy's capabilities. Depth could be an issue, with Tate and Thomas headed towards free agency, but neither player would have cracked the top three anyway, and the Bengals have bigger problems to deal with on the O-line.