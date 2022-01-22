Around the NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expresses frustration with WR Amari Cooper

Published: Jan 22, 2022 at 02:51 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

There's no joy in Dallas these days, and mighty Jerry Jones is still swinging.

The latest target: Amari Cooper﻿. During a Friday interview with 105.3 The Fan in which the Cowboys owner offered praise to quarterback Dak Prescott and coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, Jones did not hide his disappointment in the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Cooper, as he did throughout the season, generated solid production in Dallas' wild-card loss to San Francisco last week (six receptions, 64 yards, one touchdown). The issue, it seems, is that he simply was not elite. Cooper, whose $20 million salary topped all wideouts, is being paid to produce more.

Jones was asked specifically whether Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, both of whom carry big price tags, would be on the roster in 2022. The frustrated owner narrowed his lengthy answer to Cooper, lamenting his impact in what was the league's highest-scoring offense.

"I don't have any comment on Cooper's contract," Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News. "I thought that we were playing early when we did make [an extension] happen, I thought Cooper had a big part in that. And I'm not being trite. But how he fits in and should take half the field with him when he goes and runs the field.

"Not half, that's an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. He ought to be able to catch it when they're going in the middle with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don't have the numbers of receivers that we have."

Cooper's numbers suffered a significant drop this season. He finished with just 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. After exploding in Dallas following a 2018 midseason trade from the Raiders, Cooper averaged 85.5 catches for 1,151.5 yards in his first two full seasons with the Cowboys. That output netted him a five-year, $100 million deal before the 2020 season.

His 2021 decline, coupled with the structure of his contract, leave him vulnerable to an offseason exit. Cooper's dead cap hit drops from $28 million to $6 million when the new league year begins in March.

"The reason those contracts are being discussed is because they have two sides to them," Jones said. "One's got it coming and the other's got to pay it. And the one that's got it coming is going to go out and perform usually to the level of the contract. That's usually the way I think about those contracts. You don't just get up and take contracts or agreements with each other and just decide that because you've had a big (loss) at home that you're going to change directions.

"One of the things about contracts -- you know, we have 10 players, and this is the way it is around the NFL, we have 10 players that get two-thirds of the money: 10 that gets two-thirds of the money. And, so, you got to have a lot of other things that is thought process when you're sitting here talking about somebody's contracts."

Related Content

news

Steelers' Keith Butler retiring after seven seasons as DC, 19 seasons with organization

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has informed the club that he plans to retire, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Buccaneers activate RB Leonard Fournette off IR ahead of Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette will play On Sunday vs. the Rams after being activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Divisional Round Weekend Saturday inactives: Titans-Bengals, Packers-49ers

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff games between the Bengals and Titans, and the 49ers and Packers.
news

Deebo Samuel, 49ers interested in potential blockbuster extension this offseason

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are interested in a potential blockbuster extension this upcoming offseason, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW