Around the NFL

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Published: Jan 21, 2022 at 02:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys, club owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy just yet.

The Cowboys' 12-5 regular season and NFC East title were laid to waste last weekend in a stinging home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, that made for a very brief postseason for a collection of talent with higher potential and aspirations. It's apparently not sitting well with the team's outspoken owner.

"I've got a lot to think about regarding these coaches," Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While making it clear he's unhappy with the performance of the coaching staff, Jones also said he wouldn't delve into specifics about his conversations with McCarthy or anyone else about the head coach's future.

"I won't get in to any conversations that I've had with anybody relative to anything to do with staff," Jones said.

Jones remarks stand somewhat in contrast to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones' portrayal of McCarthy's status. Jerry's son told 103.5 The Fan on Monday that he is very confident that McCarthy will coach the team in 2022. McCarthy himself said on Wednesday that his conversations with Jones since the loss have been very positive.

The Cowboys delivered a remarkable regular-season turnaround from 2020, when they finished 6-10 after losing star quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to a season-ending injury, to this year's 12-5 mark. Losing at home in the Wild Card Round clearly left a bitter taste in the elder Jones' mouth, however. The clock expired on the Cowboys' season when the offense was unable to re-set for a spike after a designed draw play by Prescott which put the ball on the 49ers 24-yard line. Jones and his team will never know what might've come of one more pass to the end zone, but a far more tangible cause for the loss was the team's playoff-record-tying 14 penalties in the game. Jones lamented those miscues, and took exception to McCarthy's comments that playing penalty-free football would be an offseason priority.

"I don't go for that," Jones said. "I have been trying to push that. I want those things recognized and addressed after the first game. Or after we played the sixth game. I don't want to wait until after we are sitting here with no season left to address the things we are doing or not doing. ... You got to adjust (to penalties) or you don't have a job."

Jones is a demanding owner if ever there was one, but it's also reasonable to want maximized results from a deep and talented roster that seemingly has every necessary personnel component for a championship team. A first-round playoff loss doesn't fit that description. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl as coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2010, is tasked with winning another with a Cowboys franchise that carries the highest of expectations.

Yet after going 12-5 in just his second season, it's not altogether clear if he'll get that chance.

Related Content

news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The Panthers have their new offensive coordinator. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team is expected to hire former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as their new OC.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, both nursing ankle injuries, will be game-time decisions on Sunday versus the Rams, per coach Bruce Arians.
news

Giants hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.
news

Eagles HC Sirianni hoping he can convince Jason Kelce to return for 2022: 'I sent him two kegs of beer'

Nick Sirianni is hoping to convince Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce to return for his 12th season over the summer.
news

Packers WR Randall Cobb pursues 'storybook ending' upon return for playoffs

Green Bay packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb speaks on his return from injury as he enters the playoffs looking to win another Super Bowl ring. 
news

Chargers GM Telesco not thinking about job security after missing playoffs again

Having missed the playoffs once again, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't thinking about job security, but looking ahead at improving his club. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW