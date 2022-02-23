2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

2021 QB room: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan





Indy traded for Wentz last offseason, viewing him as a rehab-able commodity who could bolster the position for the future. Instead, the Colts split the middle. They missed the postseason, even while Wentz hit the play-time benchmark that meant they'd have to give Philly their 2022 first-round pick as part of the deal. Wentz's season ended on a dramatically poor note, with the QB throwing for fewer than 200 yards in four out of the final five games. The slide thrusts Indy toward a pivotal decision with the QB, who is set to cost $28.29 million against the salary cap while pocketing $15 million guaranteed. Do the Colts run it back, hoping he can be more than the up-and-down QB he's shown to be outside of one magical run in 2017? Or do they try to offload his contract and move on? And if so, is there anyone available that would even represent an upgrade? Indy put all of its eggs in the Wentz basket in 2021 and are still in a precarious position heading into 2022.