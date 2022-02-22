Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

The cryptic Instagram post comes less than two weeks removed from Rodgers winning his second straight AP NFL Most Valuable Player accolade and the fourth of his career. Asked by NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti that night what his plans for the 2022 season were, he said, "I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick."

Rodgers had previously stated in January that "everything was on the table" pertaining to his future, presumably meaning retirement, requesting a trade out of Green Bay or signing an extension.

Rodgers' post of "Monday Night Gratitude" offered nothing concrete as it relates to his future, but certainly stoked the fires of speculation.

In reviewing "the last beautiful year," he thanked the "men I got to share the QB room with everyday" which included head coach Matt LaFleur, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, QB coach Luke Getsy, and backups ﻿Jordan Love﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿. He also thanked teammates ﻿Randall Cobb﻿ and ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ and their significant others that he deemed the "Friday Crew."

Lastly, he gave thanks to "my teammates, past and current," writing "the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we've made."

The nostalgic musing down last year's memory lane urged everyone else to "spread love and gratitude."