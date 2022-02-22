Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

Published: Feb 22, 2022 at 02:32 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ posted a lengthy Instagram message Monday night in which he thanked, among others, "the men I got to share the QB room with everyday" and "my teammates, past and current."

Rodgers, who has yet to announce any decisions regarding the 2022 season, wrote nothing regarding retirement, remaining with Green Bay or requesting a trade.

The cryptic Instagram post comes less than two weeks removed from Rodgers winning his second straight AP NFL Most Valuable Player accolade and the fourth of his career. Asked by NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti that night what his plans for the 2022 season were, he said, "I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick."

Rodgers had previously stated in January that "everything was on the table" pertaining to his future, presumably meaning retirement, requesting a trade out of Green Bay or signing an extension.

Rodgers' post of "Monday Night Gratitude" offered nothing concrete as it relates to his future, but certainly stoked the fires of speculation.

In reviewing "the last beautiful year," he thanked the "men I got to share the QB room with everyday" which included head coach Matt LaFleur, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, QB coach Luke Getsy, and backups ﻿Jordan Love﻿ and ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿. He also thanked teammates ﻿Randall Cobb﻿ and ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ and their significant others that he deemed the "Friday Crew."

Lastly, he gave thanks to "my teammates, past and current," writing "the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we've made."

The nostalgic musing down last year's memory lane urged everyone else to "spread love and gratitude."

What is to make, if anything, of Monday night's gratitude and rumination might not be known for days or weeks to come. For now, it's just another example of Rodgers commanding the news cycle in another offseason awaiting his decision.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he played through Defensive Rookie of the Year season with knee injury

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' splendid first season seems all the more impressive considering the Cowboys linebacker's recent revelation that he hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice with the Rams and was bothered by the ailment all season. 
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 'We know we're going to add to' quarterback position in offseason

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era has begun in Pittsburgh, and the path forward isn't perfectly clear. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the organization has Mason Rudolph penciled in as its starter in 2022 -- for now.
Rams expected to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Los Angeles is expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their OC, replacing the departed Kevin O'Connell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. O'Connell was hired last week by the  Vikings to be their next head coach.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'not really worried' about doubters as he prepares for second season

After a breakout rookie season, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to pick up where he left off entering 2022 and isn't wasting time listening to doubters.
NFL, XFL to collaborate on health and safety innovation, player development

The National Football League and XFL are collaborating on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field," the XFL announced Monday.
Lovie Smith believes Texans can make Bengals-like leap in 2022: 'Why not us?'

Lovie Smith isn't leaving anything out of the question in his first season as Texans head coach. Just look at the Bengals. That's what Smith will tell you when asked about the potential of his team in 2022.
Giants GM Joe Schoen: New York has 'some tough decisions' to make on roster to get below salary cap

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do in New York. After years of spending under Dave Gettleman, Schoen is stuck with the tab and needs to figure out how to maneuver the Giants into a financially solvent position.
Safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement after eight-year career

Following seven years with the Atlanta Falcons and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement via Instagram. 
Vikings hire Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Bruce Arians, who recruited Tom Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return from retirement.
Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.
