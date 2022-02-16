Ravens QB Lamar Jackson throwing again after ankle injury

Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to a bone bruise in his ankle. Getting back to work this early in the process is an excellent sign that he's already recovered and working towards building chemistry with his young wideouts.

Jackson is in line for a lucrative new contract this offseason but has repeatedly said his only goal is to get healthy and improve before worrying about his future. Video of the QB tossing the pigskin resolves one question. Now the Ravens will work toward answering the contract question in the coming months.