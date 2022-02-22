2022 NFL franchise tag primer: Ten most intriguing candidates

Adams is the top free agent at any position this year, and he is coming off a career-high 1,553 receiving yards in 2021. Since 2018, he's led the NFL in receptions (432), receiving yards (5,310) and receiving touchdowns (47). So much about how the Packers approach everything this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers. If the quarterback decides he wants to return to the Packers, the team is likely to do whatever it must to keep its top players, especially Adams. And if Rodgers wants out, the Packers will either want to keep Adams to help Jordan Love, or get maximum return for Adams by tagging him and then trading him. Either way, Adams appears to be a prime target for the tag, because even if the two sides are far apart on a long-term deal, the one thing that can't happen is the Packers letting Adams hit free agency and losing him for little compensation.