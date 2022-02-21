2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top RBs under contract for 2022: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Demetric Felton, John Kelly

Key free agents: D’Ernest Johnson (RFA)





Injuries wreaked havoc on the Browns' backfield duo of Chubb and Hunt. Despite missing three games, Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,258 rushing yards, proving once again he's one of the few difference-making RBs in the league. Hunt, meanwhile, played just eight games due to injury. His injury opened the door for Johnson to shine (100/534/3) in a reserve role -- No. 2 in the NFL in run percent earning 10-plus yards (16%) among backs with at least 100 carries, behind only Chubb (18%). With Hunt's $6.25 million not guaranteed in the final year of his contract, it's possible, if unlikely, the Browns could make him a surprise cut this offseason. Cleveland isn't in cap trouble, and given the offense Kevin Stefanski wants to run, it makes sense to keep the RB duo intact for another run. But moving on from an RB a year early shouldn't be ruled out.