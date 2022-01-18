Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh.

After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.

The coach said Tuesday the organization is proceeding with the assumption that Roethlisberger will retire, even if a formal announcement hasn't been made. Tomlin said he's ready for the new experiment ahead at the position.

"I'm excited about that challenge," he said. "Those of us that are competitors are. It's a challenge. It makes you uneasy."

Tomlin added "all options are on the table" when it comes to finding a new QB.

The Steelers are expected to give ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ (restricted free agent) a chance to seize the role this offseason.

"Both guys, Mason and Dwayne, have had their moments, but they'll have to prove that," Tomlin said. "And not only in the team development process, but through playing itself. There are guys that start that I wouldn't characterize as everyday starters. They'll be given an opportunity to establish themselves and there's going to be competition, there always is. So, they'll write that story. But I think that both guys have positioned themselves to fight that fight with what they've done from a work standpoint and a professionalism standpoint in 2021."

Rudolph hasn't displayed the consistency under center that would build confidence he could be a full-time starter and succeed. His dismal performance in his lone start in 2021 -- a tie with the then-winless Lions -- underscored the low upside Rudolph brings.

Haskins was a first-round pick in Washington but washed out following struggles on and off the field. Haskins has raw talent, but unless he's made considerable strides in Pittsburgh during practices, he's likely not the long-term answer either.