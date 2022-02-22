Mitchell Trubisky ready to be starting QB again in 2022: 'I'm in a confident space right now'

After four seasons in Chicago, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ spent the 2021 campaign as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Now heading toward free agency, Trubisky could be ready to battle for a starting job once again.

"I'm in a confident space right now," Trubisky recently told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Trubisky signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract in Buffalo last offseason.

The Bears' former No. 2 overall pick struggled in his final years with Chicago, playing skittish and missing a bevy of throws. But sitting behind Allen last year has brought a different perspective.

"Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes," Trubisky said. "After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what's possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking."

Trubisky attempted just eight passes with six completions for 75 yards and an interception as Allen's backup in 2021. However, the 27-year-old said that what he learned in Buffalo can be invaluable as he moves forward in his career.

"You can't be afraid to make mistakes," Trubisky said. "When guys are playing free, you can be at your best. I wanted to learn how [the Bills] helped Josh, and I saw that firsthand."

With a boatload of teams searching for quarterbacks and few free-agent options with starting experience, Trubisky could land with a club looking for competition at the position -- perhaps following Brian Daboll to New York to compete with Daniel Jones for the top job.