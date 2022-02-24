2022 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current teams, five who should go

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney should stay with the Cleveland Browns …

Again, easy for me to say when it's not my money. And surely, the Browns would have to do much better than the one-year deal ($8 million plus incentives) they handed Clowney last offseason. But if Cleveland could free up some cap space -- say, by releasing Jarvis Landry -- and use some of that money to keep Clowney happy, it seems like a pretty good move. Don't forget, it was just a year ago when Clowney looked done in Tennessee, only for him to come roaring back while playing with Myles Garrett, reaching nine sacks for the first time since 2018. I would never fault a man for taking a bigger deal elsewhere, but looking at the long game, playing alongside Garrett on a team that should be pretty good isn't the worst idea.

... BUT Von Miller should leave the Los Angeles Rams.

The MVP of Super Bowl 50 pretty much cemented his Hall of Fame résumé by winning his second career title in Super Bowl LVI, catching fire with the Rams after a pedestrian final stretch of games with the Broncos. And I don't mind if, at 32 years old, he's going to play the kind of role where he's fine during the regular season, then comes to life when the playoffs start. If he wants to cash in on a huge payday, I'm here for it. He has nothing left to prove. And I understand there will be people who think Clowney should cash in while Miller should stay. But again, Von's legacy is set. So, for that reason, if I was him, I'd be out there getting paid.

Offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson should stay with the Atlanta Falcons …

The Patriots and Bears had an inkling of how you should use Cordarrelle, but it was the Falcons who took it to another level in 2021, when he broke 1,000 scrimmage yards (618 rushing, 548 receiving) for the first time in his nine-year career. From the Falcons' perspective, they need to do whatever it takes to make sure CP returns (especially when you look at the splits of how they performed with and without him). But this move makes sense for Cordarrelle, too. The Falcons might be the best squad in the NFC South right now. I know, that might seem like an odd thing to say about a group that just finished 7-10, but a lot has changed in that division recently, and I could see Atlanta being a surprise team of 2022. That said, a lot of that depends on CP sticking around.

... BUT Leonard Fournette should leave the Buccaneers.