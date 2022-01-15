Around the NFL

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Published: Jan 15, 2022 at 02:31 PM
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is getting some extra juice ahead of their playoff opener.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Steelers have since announced the news.

Designated to return from IR on Thursday, Smith-Schuster hasn't played since Week 5 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. The team had until Saturday to activate the wideout to ensure he would be available Sunday.

In his five games this season, Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards.

With Smith-Schuster on the mend, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, rookie running back Najee Harris and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth have become the go-to guys for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger﻿.

With each game going forward potentially being the last for Roethlisberger, he'll have one of his most dependable targets over the previous four seasons back in the lineup.

While all eyes are on Roethlisberger's presumed swan song, Smith-Schuster might have an opportunity to leave the Steelers with a lasting impression, too. The fifth-year wideout signed a one-year contract with the club prior to the 2021.

For now, though, the Steelers have a former Pro Bowler back on offense as they vie for a playoff upset.

