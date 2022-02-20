Around the NFL

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Published: Feb 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

It's been nearly three weeks since Tom Brady officially said he was walking away from football, but rumors still linger that the legendary quarterback could return ahead of the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, who recruited Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return.

"That would shock me," Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times this weekend. "And he let us know in time to do the free agency like we've done in the past, that's why I don't see it happening. ...

"I don't know if there's really a story there."

But that doesn't mean Arians and the Bucs aren't prepping for all possibilities. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported last week that Tampa Bay is leaving the door open for Brady in case he changes his mind on retirement and that the Bucs would do whatever is necessary for him to return -- a possibility Brady himself isn't completely ruling out.

With Blaine Gabbert slated to hit free agency and Kyle Trask as the only QB currently on the roster for 2022, Tampa Bay is also looking elsewhere for a Brady replacement, doing homework on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson﻿.

Brady kept hope alive for a possible return when, less than a week after retiring, he said on his Sirius XM podcast that he would "never say never" on the possibility of playing again. The future Hall of Famer is on the books for about $10.4 million in Tampa Bay in 2022.

In addition to reports of Brady aiming to return and play somewhere other than Tampa Bay next season, Arians, in his conversation with Stroud, took issue with accusations made Friday by former NFL player Rich Ohrnberger that Arians and Brady were not "seeing eye to eye" on game-planning and their relationship soured from there, prompting Brady to opt for the exits.

"I mean, that's such bulls---," Arians told Stroud. "That's what pisses me off.

"It seems like there's one (story) every day now. Everybody is speculating he's going somewhere else. That don't bother me. This other bulls---, the relationship thing, that's so far-fetched."

Related Content

news

Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW