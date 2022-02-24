2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

Round 1

SHOOK: Davis arrived with much fanfare, rocketing up draft boards thanks to his premier athleticism, but he was slow to adjust to the NFL. That doesn't mean his future isn't still bright; he just didn't provide the expected return as a rookie. Cosmi struggled with injuries, but not with performance, impressing evaluators with his run-blocking ability. He'll need to be better in the passing game, but he provided enough proof for PFF to name him as the Commanders' early breakout candidate for 2022. St-Juste missed nearly half of the season due to concussions and finished on injured reserve but saw significant playing time in the first half of the season. He still has plenty of room for improvement, though the rave reviews he drew in training camp shouldn't go overlooked -- he just needs time to develop. Brown played less than 35 percent of offensive snaps and didn't live up to the hype as a rookie, but Taylor Heinicke's replacement of Ryan Fitzpatrick likely had something to do with that. Brown flashed his potential and could make progress in his second season. Bates stepped into a starting role following the loss of Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones to injuries, catching 20 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. He could produce at a higher rate with a larger full-time role, if that's what the Commanders have planned for him.





Forrest played special teams almost exclusively in his first season and missed a significant portion of it due to injury. The only way we typically judge long snappers is by their mistakes, and Cheeseman didn't make them. Bradley-King was a late-season elevation from the practice squad and finished with a half sack and five tackles in just three games played. Toney finished with 1.5 sacks and could hang around as a rotational player, thanks to his special teams contributions. Milne sits at the bottom of the depth chart, but he could end up seeing a larger role if Adam Humphries heads elsewhere in free agency. Patterson was an incredible collegiate rusher but didn't see a ton of touches at the next level. Still, he flashed in brief moments, scoring two touchdowns on 78 total touches while playing behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. Eifler exclusively played special teams in his three games. Reyes was primarily a special teams player, as well, appearing in over 50 percent of such snaps. Johnson signed with Chicago, then went to New Orleans and back to Chicago before he arrived in Washington after an injury to Joey Slye. He converted both of his two field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 48-yarder against Las Vegas in Week 13.