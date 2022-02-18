2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Texans maximize limited draft currency to easily top division

Round 3

(No. 67) Davis Mills, QB, 13 games/11 starts

(89) Nico Collins, WR, 14 games/8 starts

Round 5

(147) Brevin Jordan, TE, 9 games/2 starts

(170) Garret Wallow, LB, 17 games/2 starts

Round 6

(195) Roy Lopez, DT, 16 games/15 starts

Notable Free Agent Signee

Jimmy Morrissey, C, 5 games/4 starts





All things considered, 2021 had to be the most depressing year in the two-decade history of the Texans franchise. But amidst all the negative energy, the 2021 rookie class served as a beacon of hope in Houston. That's a major credit to the scouting staff, considering the Texans didn't even go on the clock until Round 3 and ultimately left the draft with a five-man class. Shoot, Jacksonville made five picks before Houston's first selection. And yet, the Texans unquestionably boast the AFC South's most productive rookie class.





Let's begin where everything begins in this league: at the quarterback position. In January of last year, Deshaun Watson requested a trade. A few months later, he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment. Suddenly, the Texans had to start over at the most important position in the sport. They scrambled to acquire Tyrod Taylor in free agency and Ryan Finley via trade, then grabbed Mills with their highest draft pick. A five-star recruit out of high school, Mills was plagued by injuries during his four years at Stanford, starting just 11 total games before deciding to forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. The eighth quarterback off the board, Mills entered Year 1 as the anonymous backup to the emergency starter. But the Football Gods continued their relentless smiting of Taylor, who injured his hamstring in Week 2, forcing the rookie into action. Mills flashed promise in his first two months of NFL action -- remember when he nearly slayed Bill Belichick's Patriots with a 312-yard, three-touchdown masterpiece? -- but Taylor regained the starting job upon return from injured reserve. Houston eventually went back to Mills in mid-December and the 23-year-old produced some sparkling numbers in his final five starts of the season: 68.4 comp%, 9:2 TD-to-INT ratio, 102.4 passer rating. He even outdueled quarterbacking darling Justin Herbert in a shocking upset of the Chargers. It remains to be seen what the rebuilding Texans do this offseason, but having an intriguing second-year option at quarterback is something no one saw coming at this time last offseason.





Beyond Mills, Houston got solid returns from Collins, Jordan and especially Lopez, a sixth-round pick who started 15 games. The Texans entered the 2021 college marketplace with a losing hand of draft cards, but in Year 1, this rookie class easily took the AFC South pot.