2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Underwhelming returns across the division

Round 1

(No. 3) Trey Lance, QB, 6 games/2 starts

Round 2

(48) Aaron Banks, OG, 9 games/0 starts

Round 3

(88) Trey Sermon, RB, 9 games/2 starts

(102) Ambry Thomas, CB, 12 games/5 starts

Round 5

Round 6

(194) Elijah Mitchell, RB, 11 games/10 starts





When the 49ers aggressively traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 one month before the 2021 NFL Draft, they sent a clear message to the football-watching world: Jimmy Garoppolo isn't good enough. When San Francisco used that pick on Lance, I provided a cocksure take for the NFL.com-reading world: Jimmy G's just keeping the seat warm until the rookie's inevitable takeover. Oh, and I simultaneously hit Mac Jones with a stray, ridiculing anyone who believed the Niners could have vaulted up the board to take the "high-floor guy." So ... anybody got a recipe for humble pie?





Now, I still believe in Lance's immense upside in Kyle Shanahan's offense. While his limited play was uneven, he still displayed a rocket arm and powerful running ability -- a combination that has allowed Josh Allen to climb into rarefied quarterbacking air. And even though I jumped the gun on predicting Lance would take the reins in 2021, San Francisco must pull the trigger in 2022. Because this past season's playoffs underscored the original notion: Jimmy Garoppolo isn't good enough.





San Francisco's next two picks failed to deliver much of anything in Year 1, as Banks played just five offensive snaps and Sermon was basically inexistent outside of three games. To his credit, though, 49ers GM John Lynch made hay outside of the top 100. As a matter of fact, his best pick was his last pick. Mitchell rose to the top of San Francisco's injury-riddled backfield and, despite dealing with health setbacks of his own, set a franchise rookie record with 963 rushing yards. Limited to just 11 games, he maximized each carry by averaging a healthy 4.7 yards a pop. Of the three defensive backs Lynch added to a secondary that, admittedly, remains a work in progress, Thomas provided the most intriguing returns. Burnt to a crisp in his first half-dozen games, the 22-year-old rebounded and really came on down the stretch. "He's definitely made a believer out of me the second half of this season," Shanahan said of the rookie corner in January. "I wouldn't have believed it the way it started off. It sounds harsh. But it took time. When he got his opportunity, he was ready and showed what's in him."