NFC West draft grades: 49ers got it right with Trey Lance; Rams took a historic gamble

Round 1:

(No. 3) Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Round 2:

(48) Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

Round 3:

(88) Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

(102) Ambry Thomas, DB, Michigan

Round 5:

(155) Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan

(172) Deommodore Lenoir, DB, Oregon

(180) Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

Round 6:

(194) Eli Mitchell, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette





It seems like in every draft these days, a toolsy quarterback comes off the board in Round 1 only to be tagged with a warning label from draftniks and league folks alike: This is going to take time -- DO NOT rush him onto the field in Year 1! Last year, Justin Herbert was that guy. Then Tyrod Taylor﻿'s pregame shot went awry just before kickoff in Week 2 and Herbert proceeded to throw a rookie record 33 touchdown passes in one of the finest debut seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. So forgive me for rolling my eyes at the slow-play crowd preaching patience before the Niners take their brand new No. 3 overall pick out of the box. Thankfully, Jimmy Garoppolo is still alive. But while the veteran quarterback remains on the roster today, there's no guarantee that remains the case through the summer. And regardless, let's be honest: This is Trey's team now. He'll get the starting reins whenever he's ready to rock -- and there's good reason to believe that'll be sooner than later. Many view his FCS pedigree as a significant hindrance, but North Dakota State runs its program with the kind of efficiency numerous FBS teams would die for. Not to mention, the Bison offense -- which routinely had Lance taking snaps from under center, calling out protections and executing traditional play-action concepts -- is far more translatable to Kyle Shanahan's system than most high-level college football attacks. Count me among the #LetTreyPlay contingent. So, what's keeping this grade out of "A" territory? Well, I'm not entirely sure how well San Francisco addressed additional areas of need. Injecting some youth into the aging offensive line was wise, but the athletically challenged Banks seems like an odd fit for Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme. And the secondary remains the most unsettled position group on the roster. Points for the RB value pick of Sermon midway through the third round, though.