NFC North draft grades: Bears flip the script with Justin Fields; Lions forge an identity

Draft slot: Round 3, No. 66 overall





Rick Spielman's name doesn't typically spring to mind in discussions of the NFL's best general managers, but he's quietly been one of the most effective drafters in the league. So far be it from me to question his rationale for the pick: "Right now, there's no question that Kirk Cousins is our quarterback," Spielman told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. "What we wanted to do, just like we do with everything else, as the board continues to fall, we want to get the best players available on our board. And Kellen definitely checked the box there when we were able to get him in the third round." For the most part, I genuinely support this approach. The position is just too valuable to not consistently work to upgrade your overall QB room. That said, the pick still raised an eyebrow when it was made on Friday night. And that's because, despite paying Cousins $94 million over the past three seasons and being on the hook for $56 million over the next two, it always feels like the Vikes are swiping through QB Tinder on the side. And now ESPN's reporting that a Minnesota coach gave Cousins a pre-draft heads-up that the team could select a quarterback, and that the Vikings explored a first-round trade-up for Justin Fields. So maybe they're actually swiping right in Captain Kirk's face.