NFL draft grades, AFC North: Steelers aid new quarterback duo; Ravens add key starters, depth

Round 1: Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson (No. 30 overall)

Round 2: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington (No. 62)

Round 3: Adisa Isaac, LB, Penn State (No. 93)

Round 4: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina (No. 113) | T.J. Tampa, DB, Iowa State (No. 130)

Round 5: Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall (No. 165)

Round 6: Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky (No. 218)

Round 7: Nick Samac, C, Michigan State (No. 228) | Sanoussi Kane, DB, Purdue (No. 250)





The Ravens needed a starting right tackle and a starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. They found both, at least on paper. Rosengarten should slot in on the right side and do a decent or better job from the start, and Wiggins has the speed to run with anyone, even if his thin frame means he might lose the physical battle. Wiggins left Clemson as arguably the best corner in the class because of his speed and blend of talent and traits, and even after he slid a bit in the first round, he’s a great get for a Ravens defense that knows it needs more production out of a corner not named Humphrey. Isaac fits into the Ravens’ traditional mold of taking a chance on a player with raw talent and maximizing it while he’s under a rookie deal (and inevitably signs his second deal elsewhere). He should rotate in with Kyle Van Noy to make for a constant edge-rushing threat opposite Odafe Oweh. I love the Walker selection, as the Ravens bought relatively low on a receiver who would’ve been on more radars had the NCAA not gotten in the way of his ability to participate in his first and only season at North Carolina. GM Eric DeCosta didn’t surprise many by adding a couple of defensive backs on Day 3, and after seeing two running backs leave in the offseason, the pickup of Ali adds another competitor to the depth chart. Leary, meanwhile, fits the traditional role of a developmental arm slotted behind an entrenched starter (Lamar Jackson) and veteran backup (Josh Johnson), a la the 1990s Green Bay Packers. Overall, it was a solid draft headlined by a couple of picks who will be expected to produce immediately, and included some sneaky depth that could prove important in the fall.