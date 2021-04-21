Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0

The 2021 QB class is loaded with intriguing options, and teams searching for QB1s will have to determine if they prefer to build around an athletic player or classic pocket passer. Lawrence is an exceptional talent with a combination of physical tools, intangibles and playmaking skills that would make him a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in any draft. He is best described as "Justin Herbert-plus," given that he has comparable traits to the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but brings more sizzle. Fields is a five-star talent with outstanding athleticism and playmaking ability. He had an up-and-down 2020 campaign, but put up big numbers in some of Buckeyes' biggest games while looking like the best player on the field. Wilson is a natural passer with ridiculous arm talent and improvisational skills. He has the capacity to win a game of H-O-R-S-E with his off-platform throws -- and he also displays the poise and discipline to play a scripted game from the pocket. Lance is an unfinished product with the tools to explode as a playmaker at the next level. He has experience running a multifaceted offense with traditional pro-style concepts and new-school tactics blended into the game plan. As an A+ athlete with strong managerial skills, he could emerge as the best prospect in the class, provided he ends up in the right system. Jones has soared up the charts, with scouts falling in love with his intelligence, leadership skills and savvy. He is a limited athlete, but he can thrive as a joystick in an offense run by a video-gamer on the sideline.