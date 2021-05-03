Around the NFL

Group of 49ers players called Kyle Shanahan to tell him they were alive Sunday

Published: May 03, 2021 at 07:39 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo survived through Sunday and remains on the San Francisco 49ers' roster. He wasn't alone.

In the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether Jimmy G would be on the club come Sunday, the day after the draft ends. Rumors had swirled that Garoppolo could be traded during the course of selecting.

While trying to remain vague on his team's approach to the draft, Shanahan opted for a nihilistic response.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So, that goes for all of us," Shanahan said last Monday.

The coach later admitted he "totally bombed" that response.

As a mode of ribbing their coach, a group of 49ers players called Shanahan on Sunday to let him know they survived, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Niners players and brass can joke about Shanahan's comments after the club snagged North Dakota State QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.

By many accounts, Lance could need seasoning. Depending on how the summer unfolds, the 49ers appear likely to hang onto Garoppolo for 2021 as Lance develops or as insurance for the rookie quarterback.

Niners players being able to joke with their coach at his expense is the sign of a good locker-room dynamic with leaders who don't take themselves too seriously. Sunday's round of calls isn't likely the last time Shanahan's players will remind the coach of his doomsday comments.

