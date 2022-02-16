2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC North: Bengals, Browns nab keepers; Ravens' WR search continues

Round 1

(No. 24) Najee Harris, RB, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2

(55) Pat Freiermuth, TE, 16 games/9 starts

Round 3

(87) Kendrick Green, C, 15 games/15 starts

Round 4

Round 5

(156) Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, 15 games/2 starts

Round 6

(216) Quincy Roche, OLB, 14 games/3 starts (w/ NYG)

Round 7

(245) Tre Norwood, S, 17 games/3 starts

(254) Pressley Harvin III, P, 15 games





Harris became a workhorse, logging over 300 carries and gaining 1,200 yards on his way to a PFWA All-Rookie honor. The fact that he was running behind an inexperienced offensive line likely accounts for his relatively modest per-carry average (3.9 yards) and rushing TD total (seven). Harris also contributed in the passing game (74 receptions, 467 yards, three touchdowns) and will be a key part of Pittsburgh's offense going forward. Freiermuth excelled in his first season, catching 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be another important part of the Steelers' offense in the future and has already drawn comparisons to franchise hero Heath Miller. Green switched to center and played in all but two games, working out the kinks typical of a rookie pivot. Moore had an up-and-down season, but came on strong late at left tackle and looks to be a solid pick for a Steelers line that was in need of revamping prior to 2021. Johnson was primarily a special-teams player. Loudermilk became an interior rotational player who flashed his potential at times while playing behind entrenched All-Pro Cameron Heyward. Roche was waived at the end of camp and landed with the Giants. Norwood was a seventh-round steal, shining at times and appearing in every game in a very solid first season. Harvin showed off his big leg early in the campaign, but had a tumultuous first season on the field that became even more difficult with the losses of his father and grandmother in late December and early January.