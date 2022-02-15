2021 NFL rookie grades, AFC West: Chiefs, Broncos hit the jackpot

Round 1

(No. 17) Alex Leatherwood, T, 17 games/17 starts

Round 2

(43) Trevon Moehrig, S, 17 games/17 starts

Round 3

(79) Malcolm Koonce, DE, 5 games/0 starts

(80) Divine Deablo, S/LB, 17 games/5 starts

Round 4

(143) Tyree Gillespie, S, 11 games/0 starts

Round 5

(167) Nate Hobbs, CB, 16 games/9 starts

Round 7

(230) Jimmy Morrissey, C, 5 games/4 starts (w/ HOU)





The Raiders' biggest swing and miss came with their most valuable pick. Most everyone saw Leatherwood as a player who was taken ahead of where his evaluation suggested he should have been, and he ended up playing as such, eventually moving to guard (where he appeared to be a better fit) during his rookie season. As for the rest of the class, a good portion stepped up at different times. Moehrig was an effective player for nearly the entire season, finishing with a top-25 PFF grade among all safeties (ahead of the likes of Jeremy Chinn, Juan Thornhill and Kyle Dugger) while earning PFWA All-Rookie honors. Deablo progressed from a special teams player to a starting linebacker right around the time the Raiders began their frantic playoff push and should be penciled in as a starter in 2022. Koonce was another late bloomer, not seeing the field until Week 13 but recording a sack in each of his first two NFL games. Gillespie played just 13 defensive snaps, filling a special teams role. Hobbs was an excellent late-round find, but the good vibes from his impressive rookie season were overshadowed by off-field issues in early 2022. Morrissey was released during final cuts and ended up being signed off the Raiders' practice squad by Houston in October; he appeared in five games with the Texans.