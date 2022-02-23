2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons, Saints find talent; rocky start for Bucs' bunch

Super Bowl LVI's in the books, ending the longest season in NFL history. How did the new guys perform in the expanded 285-game slate? Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook are taking a division-by-division look at each team's rookie class, providing grades and analysis on Year 1 production. Shook examines the NFC South below.
Round 1
- (No. 4 overall) Kyle Pitts, TE, 17 games/15 starts
Round 2
- (40) Richie Grant, S, 16 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (68) Jalen Mayfield, OL, 16 games/16 starts
Round 4
- (108) Darren Hall, CB, 14 games/1 start
- (114) Drew Dalman, OL, 17 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (148) Ta'Quon Graham, DL, 13 games/5 starts
- (182) Adetokunbo Ogundeji, LB, 16 games/11 starts
- (183) Avery Williams, CB, 15 games/1 start
Round 6
- (187) Frank Darby, WR, 10 games/0 starts
Notable Undrafted Free Agent
- Feleipe Franks, QB, 9 games/0 starts
Despite Atlanta's struggles, Pitts lived up to the pre-draft hype. The tight end shredded defenses, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and earning a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. The only lowlight: He scored just one touchdown in 2021. Pitts will be an essential part of Atlanta's offense for years to come, well after Matt Ryan walks away from football. Grant didn't start a single game in 2021, playing a supplementary role that underwhelmed, considering his 40th overall selection. Mayfield, meanwhile, started in 16 games but experienced plenty of difficulty adjusting to the pro game in his first season. Hall filled a rotational role and struggled in coverage while also playing special teams. Dalman filled a backup role behind Matt Hennessy but found success in limited run snaps, creating a chance for him to compete for a guard spot in the future, either as a starter or a sixth lineman. Graham had a rough stretch of play in the middle of the season that tanked his Pro Football Focus grade, but he'll likely get an opportunity to prove himself in 2022. Ogundeji provided Atlanta with great value as a rookie, and the Falcons' staff seems to think highly of him after one season. He's on track to become a key part of Atlanta's defense. Williams was drafted primarily as a returner and posted average per-return marks in his first season. Darby played almost all of his snaps on special teams. Franks arrived as a necessary backup to Ryan and eventually became the subject of curiosity. Atlanta's staff experimented with Franks at tight end and in a special teams role while also dressing him as Ryan's backup, exploring multiple avenues that could eventually lead to a permanent shift to tight end (a la Logan Thomas) but without casting aside his potential as a quarterback. Franks didn't do much of anything notable, but he remains intriguing.
Round 1
- (No. 28 overall) Payton Turner, DE, 5 games/0 starts
Round 2
- (60) Pete Werner, LB, 15 games/8 starts
Round 3
- (76) Paulson Adebo, CB, 17 games/17 starts
Round 4
- (133) Ian Book, QB, 1 game/1 start
Round 6
- (206) Landon Young, OT, 10 games/1 start
Round 7
- (255) Kawaan Baker, WR, 2 games/0 starts
Notable Undrafted Free Agent
- Adam Prentice, FB, 7 games/3 starts
Turner was a surprise pick who arrived to help fill the void left by Trey Hendrickson's departure, but injuries got in the way. Turner finished with one sack (recorded in his first NFL game), 12 tackles (three for loss) and three QB hits on the year and just needs to be available much more often to make a difference. His grade is incomplete and he'll have to fight for more playing time in 2022. Werner was the latest Ohio State product to play well in New Orleans, finishing as the sixth-ranked linebacker in defensive grade, per PFF. He'll play a larger role in the future, especially if the Saints can't find a way to keep Kwon Alexander. Adebo had some bright spots, recording two interceptions in his first five games, but also battled the ups and downs typical of a rookie corner. He'll continue to play a key role that could expand in 2022 with the Saints turning over some of the roster for salary cap purposes. Book's only game action came with short notice because of positive COVID-19 infections, and it ended up being a dreadful, two-interception experience. The Saints have to answer the quarterback position, and Book doesn't appear to be the one ready to take over. Young was forced into action due to injuries and ended up suffering a foot ailment that cut his season short. He has a ways to go as an NFL tackle, but might end up in a battle for a starting job if Terron Armstead leaves in free agency. Baker played just 27 snaps in 2021, exclusively on special teams. Prentice teamed with Alex Armah to fill the fullback role and made a minimal impact.
Round 1
- (No. 8 overall) Jaycee Horn, CB, 3 games/3 starts
Round 2
- (59) Terrace Marshall, WR, 13 games/3 starts
Round 3
- (70) Brady Christensen, T, 16 games/6 starts
- (83) Tommy Tremble, TE, 16 games/11 starts
Round 4
- (126) Chuba Hubbard, RB, 17 games/10 starts
Round 5
- (158) Daviyon Nixon, DT, 7 games/0 starts
- (166) Keith Taylor, CB, 17 games/3 starts
Round 6
- (193) Deonte Brown, OG, 3 games/0 starts
- (204) Shi Smith, WR, 6 games/0 starts
- (222) Thomas Fletcher, LS, 0 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (232) Phil Hoskins, DT, 3 games/0 starts
This grade comes as a result of a lack of concrete evidence with a lot of these picks. Horn's promising rookie season met an unfortunate premature end due to injury after just three games. Horn still showed the potential that made him a top-10 pick, though, intercepting a pass in his second professional game. He just needs to get healthy. Marshall had an exciting preseason, then suffered as a result of Carolina's revolving door at quarterback. It's tough to judge his performance when considering the instability under center, and I remain high on his potential in this offense. Though he played adequately at left tackle, Christensen's fit will remain a debatable topic as long as Matt Rhule is the coach in Carolina, but he should be a part of Carolina's starting offensive line in the future. Like Marshall, Tremble was underutilized in his first season as part of an anemic offense that saw its offensive coordinator relieved of his duties during the season. A better scheme and quarterback should help Tremble produce at a higher rate in the future. Hubbard ended up manning a larger role than expected thanks to Christian McCaffrey's latest injury and flashed the potential that made him a fan favorite at Oklahoma State, but he still averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. He's a spell back when McCaffrey is healthy, which fits his draft position. Nixon's season was abbreviated by injury, but he showed some potential to make a greater impact in the future. Taylor played well in some moments and struggled in others, typical of a rookie corner. He ended up playing more than most anyone expected due to injuries elsewhere, but showed enough promise to include him in the future plans for Carolina's secondary. Brown saw minimal snaps as a rookie, playing 30 offensive downs. It's difficult to evaluate Smith for the same reason as Marshall and Tremble, and his future depends on the effectiveness of a new offensive scheme. Fletcher did not suit up in the regular season, landing on injured reserve before final cuts in August. Hoskins recorded a sack in his minimal playing time to go along with four tackles.
Round 1
- (No. 32 overall) Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB, 17 games/6 starts
Round 2
- (64) Kyle Trask, QB, 0 games/0 starts
Round 3
- (95) Robert Hainsey, OL, 9 games/0 starts
Round 4
- (129) Jaelon Darden, WR, 9 games/0 starts
Round 5
- (176) K.J. Britt, LB, 17 games/0 starts
Round 7
- (251) Chris Wilcox, CB, 0 games/0 starts (w/ Colts)
- (259) Grant Stuard, LB, 17 games/0 starts
Tryon-Shoyinka played a rotational role as an edge rusher slotted behind Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett, but flashed potential of becoming a productive full-time starter in the future. Even though he didn't pop as much as some other first-rounders, he was Tampa's best pick by a long shot. Everyone knew Trask's role as soon as he was selected: a developmental pick made for long-term planning purposes who could spend time learning behind Tom Brady. With Brady now out of the picture, the window to truly assess the value of Trask's selection is now open. Hainsey saw minimal action split between offense and special teams, but could end up proving to be more valuable depending on what happens with center Ryan Jensen, who is headed to free agency at 30 years old. Darden didn't pay off as anticipated, serving primarily as a returner while other receivers (Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman) received playing time ahead of him. Britt and Stuard spent most of their rookie campaigns on special teams, and Wilcox was released as part of final cuts before landing on the Colts' practice squad.