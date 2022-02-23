2021 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons, Saints find talent; rocky start for Bucs' bunch

Round 1

(No. 8 overall) Jaycee Horn, CB, 3 games/3 starts

Round 2

(59) Terrace Marshall, WR, 13 games/3 starts

Round 3

(70) Brady Christensen, T, 16 games/6 starts

(83) Tommy Tremble, TE, 16 games/11 starts

Round 4

(126) Chuba Hubbard, RB, 17 games/10 starts

Round 5

(158) Daviyon Nixon, DT, 7 games/0 starts

(166) Keith Taylor, CB, 17 games/3 starts

Round 6

Round 7

(232) Phil Hoskins, DT, 3 games/0 starts

This grade comes as a result of a lack of concrete evidence with a lot of these picks. Horn's promising rookie season met an unfortunate premature end due to injury after just three games. Horn still showed the potential that made him a top-10 pick, though, intercepting a pass in his second professional game. He just needs to get healthy. Marshall had an exciting preseason, then suffered as a result of Carolina's revolving door at quarterback. It's tough to judge his performance when considering the instability under center, and I remain high on his potential in this offense. Though he played adequately at left tackle, Christensen's fit will remain a debatable topic as long as Matt Rhule is the coach in Carolina, but he should be a part of Carolina's starting offensive line in the future. Like Marshall, Tremble was underutilized in his first season as part of an anemic offense that saw its offensive coordinator relieved of his duties during the season. A better scheme and quarterback should help Tremble produce at a higher rate in the future. Hubbard ended up manning a larger role than expected thanks to Christian McCaffrey's latest injury and flashed the potential that made him a fan favorite at Oklahoma State, but he still averaged just 3.6 yards per carry. He's a spell back when McCaffrey is healthy, which fits his draft position. Nixon's season was abbreviated by injury, but he showed some potential to make a greater impact in the future. Taylor played well in some moments and struggled in others, typical of a rookie corner. He ended up playing more than most anyone expected due to injuries elsewhere, but showed enough promise to include him in the future plans for Carolina's secondary. Brown saw minimal snaps as a rookie, playing 30 offensive downs. It's difficult to evaluate Smith for the same reason as Marshall and Tremble, and his future depends on the effectiveness of a new offensive scheme. Fletcher did not suit up in the regular season, landing on injured reserve before final cuts in August. Hoskins recorded a sack in his minimal playing time to go along with four tackles.