Raiders CB Nate Hobbs arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested early Monday morning on one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to NFL.com.

Officers were alerted at 4:09 a.m. PT to an individual asleep inside of a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage in Las Vegas, police said. Hobbs, 22, was identified as that individual. He then failed a field sobriety test and was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI.

"The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Nate Hobbs," the team said in a statement. "The organization has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

A fifth-round rookie out of Illinois, Hobbs has logged nine starts in his first season with the Raiders. Only six Las Vegas defenders have seen more defensive snaps this season than Hobbs (756).